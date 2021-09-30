Principal Financial Group ® Announces New Compliance and Investor Relations Leadership

Principal+Financial+Group® today announced two new leadership hires within compliance and investor relations.

Noreen Fierro joins Principal as senior vice president, chief compliance officer, effective February 21, overseeing all regulatory compliance operations for the global company. Fierro previously served as chief ethics and compliance officer at Guardian Life (2016-2021), where she was co-executive sponsor of Guardian’s Women’s Leadership Network and was an advisory member of their enterprise Inclusion and Diversity Council. Prior to Guardian, she held a number of different compliance leadership roles at Prudential (2006-2016), including chief compliance officer for both retirement solutions and group benefits. Most recently, she served as chief compliance officer for BetMGM. Fierro joins the company following the decision of Betsy Happe to retire effective March 31.

“In addition to being a strong cultural fit, Noreen brings extensive compliance leadership experience and a collaborative approach to her role,” said Chris Littlefield, executive vice president, general counsel, and secretary. “I am pleased to welcome her to Principal and want to thank Betsy for her leadership and contributions to our company’s success over her 23-year career with Principal.”

Humphrey Lee has been named vice president, head of investor relations for Principal, effective February 28. In this capacity, Lee will be responsible for guiding the company’s investor relations strategy, providing analysts, investors, and rating agencies updated information and insight into the strategic direction of the company through quarterly earnings calls and regular updates. Lee comes to Principal from Dowling & Partners (2014-2022) where he served as partner and head of life insurance and retirement services research. In this role he served as the lead analyst on 15 U.S. and Canadian life insurance and retirement companies. He brings experience to the role including valuation, financial modeling and assessments of key industry data and trends, as well as advising and supporting institutional investors. Lee takes on the position from John Egan, who was recently named vice president and chief financial officer for Principal International.

“Humphrey comes to Principal with a seasoned understanding of our business and the industry,” said Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Principal. “Humphrey’s insights and expertise will provide value to all our stakeholders, and I am happy to welcome him to Principal.”

About+Principal+Financial+Group%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 18,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 51 million customers1 plan, insure, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, improve our planet, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal.com.

1 As of September 30, 2021

2 Ethisphere Institute, 2021

3 Pensions & Investments, 2020

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005069/en/