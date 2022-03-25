HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Bumble (BMBL) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman notifies Bumble Inc. ( BMBL) investors that a securities class action has been filed and urges investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Sept. 9, 2021 – Jan. 24, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 25, 2022

Bumble Inc. ( BMBL, Financial) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit focuses on statements contained in Bumble’s SPO registration statement that enabled Blackstone Group and certain affiliates to sell approximately 20.7 million Bumble shares to the investing public at $54 per share for total proceeds of about $1.1 billion.

More specifically, leading up to and during Bumble’s SPO, defendants claimed Bumble was experiencing significant growth in its paying user count for its two online dating platforms – the Bumble app and the Badoo app.

According to the complaint, the SPO’s registration statement was materially misleading because it failed to disclose that: (1) Bumble’s paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in Q3 2021 and Bumble had lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (2) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during the quarter because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (3) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app and/or could not make payment through the app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from Bumble’s transition of its payment platform; and, (4) as a result, Bumble’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the registration statement had represented.

On Nov. 10, 2021, Bumble announced its Q3 2021 financial results and disclosed that Bumble’s total paying user count declined from the previous quarter by tens of thousands of paying users, causing the price of Bumble shares to plummet.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Bumble’s SPO registration statement was misleading for failing to disclose slowing paying user growth,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

