PLAYLINKS releases 'KITTY GOLF' on Facebook Gaming

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Developer of social casino games 'Slot Mate' and 'Electric Slots,' PLAYLINKS(CEO Lim, Sang-beom) has announced on Feb. 21 it has freshly launched 'KITTY GOLF' on Facebook Instant Games.

'KITTY GOLF' is a casual par-3-hole golf game starring a cute cat character. It can be enjoyed by anyone with 'drag-and-drop' easy maneuver, simple hole-in-3 rule, and intuitive play.

'KITTY GOLF' showcased over 50 different challenging golf stages played with actual golf rules, some of which involved reduction of carry distance when the ball falls into a bunker, and penalty applied when the ball is in a hazard. It is expected to promote friendly relations and competitions by allowing people to participate in tournaments and enjoy real-time ranking with game users including friends from SNS.

PLAYLINKS CEO Lim, Sang-beom stated, "PLAYLINKS produces casual games available in various digital devices, and our casual golf game 'KITTY GOLF' will provide unique and fun experience by giving room for unconstrained, creative play in every stage."

A game of golf and intellect, 'KITTY GOLF' is available for everyone on Facebook Instant Games free of charge.

PLAYLINKS(https://corp.playlinks.com) is a game production company which develops and services casual games that can be relished in various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and PC. Over 600,000 users revel in PLAYLINKS games every day, and its leading games include Slot Mate and Electric Slots topping sales successively in Facebook Instant Game Casino section.

