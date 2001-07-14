Houlihan Lokey Announces Rebranding of GCA in Japan and the Asia-Pacific Region

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, today announced the rebranding of GCA Group (GCA) in Japan and its other operations in the Asia-Pacific region, joining their colleagues around the world under the Houlihan Lokey banner. The acquisition of GCA was completed late last year, and the two firms have been operating together under the Houlihan Lokey brand in Europe and the United States since December 2021.

“Following the acquisition and integration of the two firms, we are extremely delighted to now move forward in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region as Houlihan Lokey. The cultural similarities between the firms have been critical to the success of the integration and greatly benefited our collaboration on new engagements. This combination has created a platform of client focus and excellent results, a philosophy which is a central element of Houlihan Lokey’s brand and mission that we share,” said Aki Watanabe, Chairman of Asia Corporate Finance at Houlihan Lokey.

“The rebranding of GCA’s Asia-Pacific and Japanese operations marks the final step in one of the most exciting and transformative events in Houlihan Lokey’s history. We have been delighted to work with our new partners to bring them under the Houlihan Lokey banner,” said Scott Beiser, CEO of Houlihan Lokey.

“The Houlihan Lokey brand represents a long tradition of providing thoughtful, caring advice to our clients around the world while acting with honor and integrity, a tradition which has made the firm a true trusted advisor to more key decision-makers than any other independent investment bank. We are excited to further expand our corporate finance capabilities and expertise in the Asia-Pacific region," said Scott Adelson, Houlihan Lokey's Co-President and Global Co-Head of Corporate Finance.

About Houlihan Lokey

