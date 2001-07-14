AGCO Agriculture Foundation Launches New Grant Application

The AGCO+Agriculture+Foundation+%28AAF%29, a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, today announced the launch of its new grant application cycle on the theme of “Climate Action Within the Context of Agriculture” for non-profit organizations with grant proposals between $20,000 - $300,000 USD and located anywhere across the globe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005026/en/

AAF 2022 Grant Image (Graphic: Business Wire)

In alignment with the United Nation Sustainable Development Goal 13 (SDG 13) on “Climate Action” and AGCO’s purpose to deliver “farmer-focused solutions to sustainably feed our world,” the Foundation is accepting grant applications on climate action in agriculture. The AAF grant application platform, through its community investment software partner, Benevity, is running the application cycle from February 21 to March 30. This program strengthens AAF commitment to its strategic focus areas and AGCO’s Farmer-First strategy while addressing global trends on climate change adaptation and mitigation.

The Foundation’s first grant application cycle for 2022 seeks new project proposals from non-profits that combine various sustainable methods to tackle the specific climate change-related challenges of today’s farming communities.

“Climate change is impacting farmers’ livelihoods and our global food supply,” said Metti Richenhagen, Director, AGCO Agriculture Foundation. “Through our current AAF grant funding, we want to support projects, initiatives and innovations that help farmers and farming communities mitigate and build resilient agriculture practices against climate change, improve livelihoods and transform food systems to sustainably feed the world.”

Grant eligible non-profit organizations must focus on climate action in the agricultural context that also aligns with any of the AAF thematic focus areas such as Nutrition & Sustainable Food Systems, Agricultural Education, Research and Innovation, and Farmer Community Development. The aim is to implement projects that promote sustainable climate solutions for farmers and the agricultural sector to benefit economies while also strengthening community development.

Application Forms, AAF Statement on Ag. & Climate Change, FAQs & Guidelines

All non-profits are advised to carefully read all provisions below before preparing their application.

Grant Application Page – Access and start your application here

AAF Statement on Climate Change in the context of Agriculture here

AAF Grant Application Overview/Guidelines here

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) here

The deadline to apply for this grant cycle is March 30, 2022, at 5 p.m. EDT. Successful applications will receive resources to initiate and implement projects that promote sustainable climate solutions for farmers and the agricultural sector.

About AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO, Financial) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About the AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF)

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), initiated by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) in 2018, is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The foundation initiates impactful programs that support food security, foster sustainable agricultural development and build needed agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. AAF is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and operations are managed from Duluth, Georgia, USA. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.agcofoundation.org%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005026/en/