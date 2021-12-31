Ubs Oconnor Llc Buys , , Xilinx Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank

- New Purchases: ATH, CIT, XLNX, MGLN, DISH, FBC, STFC, CPAA, CPAA, RDS.A, NPABU, ATC, HPLT, TRAQ.U, TGP, CHGG, MNR, MSTR, AFTR, AZEK, INTU, RNW, GIAC, FSR, CLOV, SWN, AMCI, AMCI, KCGI, DPCSU, CBRGU, ZINGU, RJAC.U, VTR, GNRC, STEM, EA, GLPI, HUMA, JUN.U, FLYA, SUAC.U, BLEUU, ENTF, ADALU, CIIG, DMYS, BOCNU, EPAY, HRI, CRWD, AHPA, DCRD, ACAQ.U, PCCTU, MLAIU, TOACU, LGSTU, SHCAU, RRAC.U, BCSAU, ARGU, LOCC, LFACU, LFACU, NETC.U, BRD.U, LCW, CMCAU, GEEXU, UTAAU, NCAC, ONYX, XFIN, ESAC, ICNC, IWM, WQGA, JAQC, BMAC.U, MCAAU, PACI.U, BIOSU, GFGDU, AEAE, CSIQ, CFFSU, USCTU, IOACU, FIACU, ARCKU, MPRAU, SVNAU, IQMDU, GVCIU, HTAQ.U, AFACU, VMGAU, LGVCU, ALORU, NFNT.U, ARTE, BPACU, GGAAU, SCUA.U, PORT.U, MBSC, AHRNU, EXPE, UMH, BOAS, KORE, CNDB.U, AACI, MNTN.U, MTVC.U, GMFIU, XLF, O, COTY, LGIH, LVACU, APN.U, LGTOU, GRAB, CNGLU, STET.U, APXIU, BRKHU, APCA.U, AAL, BNL, TPBA, OXAC, APMI, OXUS, AVHIU, GTACU, FEXDU, FLNC, DTRT, PHYT.U, SCMAU, VSACU, CCTSU, PEGRU, SEDA.U, SZZLU, INTEU, ACDI.U, SANB, RCFA.U, DSAQ, SMAP, ENCPU, IFIN.U, VHNAU, GATE, TGVC, JMAC, SGII, TLGYU, ROCAU, FATP, AVAC, ROSE, THAC, IGTAU, PEPL, GOGN, IVCBU, BFAC.U, PRLHU, EVE.U, EMLDU, ZGN, SAGAU, AOGOU, ET, LI, SWSS, RVAC, GIA, OLITU, MTRY, PBAX, FOUN, LION, LION, FNVT, FRBNU, WEL.U, NHI, PSA, PHM, EPRT, FST, FLME, PTRA, REVE, HORIU, EPR, KBH, NTST, RACB, ACAH, HWEL, VCXA, ROCLU, DAOOU, TRIS, IVCPU, CNDA, CNDA, MTUM, PLD, BDN, NNN, DHI, GTY, NVR, RCLF, ONL, BNNR, LTC, MTH, IEA, WINV, ENER,
- Added Positions: EQT, AES, TREE, CMI, DMTK, HRTX, YSG, MTZ, SRC, TEL, WLK, SPGI, SUNL, LAMR, MAT, RYAAY, NCLH, MUSA, SCLE, GLBL, GLBL, RXRA, REVH, FWAC, EOCW, CSX, LIN, BKNG, GSM, RLX, KRNL, DOCS, MEOH, ZTO, MDH, TOST, LFG, ABR, CCI, RPT, DAL, AZRE, PLTR, HZON, PHIC, CFIV, MIT, VGII, S, S, APTM, JBLU, CLVS, QFIN, ARVL, COIN, YTPG, PATH, ASZ, IACC, SKYA, FRSH, FRSH, EQR, CC, ACEL, ADT, ETAC, GOAC, ASAQ, LEAP, PIAI, ENPC, PMVC, AVAN, IGAC, FMAC, IPOD, HIGA, LUXA, TEKK, LFTR, BOAC, CONX, HAAC, HCAR, LNFA, TACA, PTIC, HTPA, NOAC, SNRH, PCPC, CTAQ, SCOA, GFX, VII, DUNE, FVT, CRU, AKIC, KAIR, EPWR, KLAQ, BLTS, EPHY, PRSR, GSAQ, LHC, VTIQ, VTIQ, POW, LHAA, DLCA, FCAX, SWET, FINM, HLAH, PNTM, GNAC, ENVI, ENVI, CLAS, SLCR, VAQC, MON, TZPS, JCIC, OEPW, DGNU, DNZ, SSAA, KVSC, FSSI, CLRM, ZWRK, EQHA, TLGA, BLUA, AAC, TMAC, GHAC, JWSM, GSQD, PRPC, TBCP, RMGC, HHLA, CPUH, CPTK, TWOA, COVA, PMGM, TCAC, SLAC, TSIB, SCOB, APGB, CCVI, TCVA, PSAG, TWNI, FACA, SPGS, NVSA, GSEV, ANAC, SLAM, VELO, COLI, FSNB, FTEV, OHPA, NDAC, AMPI, HYAC, HYAC, DHBC, ANZU, DHCA, LOKM, NSTD, NSTC, HERA, IPVI, ATAQ, IPVA, IPVF, MBAC, WPCB, WPCA, VPCB, ACQR, FRW, AGGR, FRXB, CLAA, ESM, FTPA, FRON, GTPB, GTPA, PTOC, SCAQ, LCAA, SPKB, ROSS, FZT, TETC, BGSX, KAHC, BYTS, LVRA, GXII, LDHA, LGV, FMIV, LEGA, RKTA, CRZN, DISA, NGC, LCA, LCA, MSDA, MAQC, ZTAQU, BSKY, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, VLAT, BRIV, ORIA, CLBR, OSI, ARTA, ALCC, CPAR, POND, EGGF, OTEC, EVLV, HCNE, LITT, CLAQ, GSQB, RONI, GLTA, MITA, FTVI, SHQA, GWII, FICV, CORS, CNTQ, ACRO, ROCG, JATT, FORG, TWCB, TRTL, PFTA, BLNG, WRAC, MEAC, MTAL,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, ADC, AMT, AVB, BHC, CF, CPT, CDR, CE, CRK, DRE, EGP, ELS, ESS, EXR, FR, ITRI, J, KRC, LXP, MDU, MAA, NUVA, PPG, PSB, PLUG, RWT, SBAC, LUV, LSI, SUI, UDR, WPC, ROIC, TRNO, FAF, HPP, TSLA, TVTX, GM, SBRA, NGL, FB, HTA, NRZ, PFSI, REXR, AMH, IRT, NMG, AXTA, PGRE, NSA, BKI, FCPT, NGVT, VST, GTYH, INVH, JBGS, VICI, WH, UBER, SCVX, TREB, XPEV, BTAQ, CRC, CRHC, EQD, OACB, VYGG, APSG, IMPX, IPOF, AGCB, PIPP, CAS, FPAC, FPAC, SVFA, ALTU, MUDS, MUDS, MOTV, CCV, IIII, COOL, PPGH, TMKR, SVFB, SVFC, HCIC, AEAC, LMACA, ASAX, PV, HCII, DHHC, CLIM, CSTA, SDAC, JOFF, ACII, NXU, ENNV, PICC, SPAQ, SPAQ, CHAA, CVII, PFDR, HIII, FTAA, GIIX, SBEA, AUS, TSPQ, SNII, TWNT, VPCC, FRSG, PDOT, CFFE, PLMI, FVIV, AAQC, ACTD, STRE, OPA, TIOA, JUGG, LICY, DRAY, THCP, XOS, RICO, APAC,
- Sold Out: CADE, CADE, WTW, BBL, FIVN, CLDR, MDLA, AGCO, ATVI, AEM, ALB, ARE, ACC, BP, BDX, BLDR, CAMP, CP, CNC, FIS, DE, DXCM, DLTR, FE, FCX, GOOGL, HAE, HR, IONS, JPM, MORN, PCG, PENN, PG, WRK, CRM, STMP, TSM, TTWO, URI, VSH, DIS, XEL, TNL, SQM, TMUS, V, PMT, PDM, FLT, STAG, VAC, SPLK, DOC, RMBL, W, NEWR, RUN, FTV, VVV, SE, CDLX, SONO, LTHM, MRNA, NFE, ZM, CLVT, THCA, BILL, MCMJ, DFPH, WMG, MIR, CPSR, JAQCU, YAC, RBAC, HZAC, AVIR, TMTS, BSN, STWO, MRVI, DGNS, BTWN, IIAC, OCA, RBLX, LOKB, HMCO, CBAH, KINZ, MRAC, IVAN, SWBK, KVSA, NGAB, EUSG, VEI, GMBT, GMII, PCT, GLEEU, KVSB, CFV, ADRA, AMCIU, AMCIU, NRAC, THMA, PUCK, DCRN, ATMR, KURI, GIG, EVOJ, FORE, TPGS, BRPM, CFVI, ASPC, MACQ, EJFA, TWLV, HUGS, LIII, FTCI, ISOS, DMYQ, RTPY, ATHN, WALD, NGCA, GGPI, DCRC, ATVC, CMLT, BZ, EOCW.U, SHCR, ALIT, ZVIA, LAW, DCRDU, APMIU, RVACU, CPAAU, CPAAU, CYXT, HWELU, DWACU, AHPAU, AHPAU, TPBAU, WQGA.U, VCXAU, OXACU, AFTR.U, CENQU, KCGI.U, AACIU, OXUSU, SWSSU, REVEU, DTRTU, BNNRU, WINVU, CIIGU, AEHAU, ESMT, FLYA.U, XPAX, ARGUU, GIA.U, DSAQ.U, HPLTU, ARTEU,
For the details of UBS OCONNOR LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ubs+oconnor+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UBS OCONNOR LLC
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 10,225,428 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.97%
- (ATH) - 5,580,618 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (CIT) - 6,402,777 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,389,352 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (MGLN) - 1,743,181 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 5,580,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: (CIT)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 6,402,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 1,389,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: (MGLN)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $94.69. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 1,743,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 45,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 737,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EQT Corp (EQT)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in EQT Corp by 158.79%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,427,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The AES Corp (AES)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in The AES Corp by 452.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,167,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in LendingTree Inc by 2500.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $218.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 206,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of UBS OCONNOR LLC. Also check out:
1. UBS OCONNOR LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. UBS OCONNOR LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UBS OCONNOR LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UBS OCONNOR LLC keeps buying