2 Takeaways Investors Can Learn From Hedge Funds

Investors often criticize hedge funds for their high fees and mixed returns. Most hedge funds do not beat the market over the long term when management and performance fees are included.

As a result, many investors and analysts believe index funds provide better alternatives, as these funds are designed to match the performance of the market with greatly reduced fees. The average hedge fund fee is around 2%, compared to less than 0.2% for the average index fund. Add in a performance fee of 20% or more, and hedge funds really do offer the worst deals.

Still, I think there is a lot we can learn from hedge funds beyond reading the quarterly 13F reports they have to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing current equity holdings.

The research process

For all the criticism leveled at hedge funds, it is difficult to accuse these investment vehicles of not completing their research.

Most funds spend huge amounts of time and resources analyzing potential investment opportunities. They have been known to acquire proprietary data, including satellite images, and commission their own surveys to understand how companies are performing and dealing with customer issues.

Some funds have also been known to use more underhand tactics, especially those specializing in shorting companies or betting against the performance of equities.

Many individual investors could benefit from replicating some of the detailed investment approaches that hedge funds used to try and understand their targets and how they fit into their respective sectors. Looking at trade data and information trends can provide invaluable insight into different businesses. It can also show where customers are moving and how they appreciate a company's various products. Some of this information is not available to the average investor, but quite a lot of it is.

This approach has a lot in common with the Scuttlebutt method of investing popularized by Phil Carret, a man Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) once called his mentor.

Hedge funds are also far more nimble when it comes to finding investment opportunities. This can be both a benefit and a drawback. Trading too much can lead to increased costs and poor investment performance.

However, preparing for opportunities when they emerge will always be a good choice. This is exactly how hedge funds develop their trading strategies. They are always looking for opportunities and keep lists of potential investments. They can then take advantage of market opportunities when they present themselves and initiate positions in companies they already know and understand relatively well at attractive valuations.

Individual investors may not be able to copy the same approach because they have not invested the time and resources in understanding potential opportunities before they emerge.

Hedge funds are prepared for the next opportunity. This means they can take advantage of it as soon as it arrives.

Unlike mutual funds, hedge funds are actually incentivized to achieve high returns.

Yes, high management fees can hit hedge fund investors' returns, but if funds are not hitting their performance target, they will not earn a performance fee.

As such, funds are incentivized to earn the highest possible returns, and we can learn a lot from the strategies they follow to do that.

The bottom line

There are two key takeaways for individual investors.

The first is to do as much research as possible. Investors should get to know the companies they own and why they own them by consuming as much research as possible from multiple sources.

The second takeaway is to be prepared. Investors don't have to trade as much as hedge funds, but having a roadmap in place for different market conditions can help us prepare for volatility and take advantage of opportunities when they emerge.