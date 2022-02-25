MicroVision Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aegis: February 25, 2022

Investor Summit: March 9, 2022

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences to provide an update on recent business highlights.

Aegis Virtual Investor Event on February 25, 2022:

Management will present in a virtual group webcast at the Aegis Investor Conference on February 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM PT/2:30 PM ET. Investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on February 25, 2022.

Investor Summit Q1 Virtual Event on March 9, 2022:

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings and present in a virtual group webcast. Institutional investors, family offices, and publishing analysts may request one-on-one meetings with MicroVision on March 9. Please visit Investor Summit Registration. Management will present in a virtual group webcast at this event on March 9, 2022 at 10:15 AM PT/1:15 PM ET. Investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on March 9, 2022.

The live webcasts and slide presentations can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab at https://ir.microvision.com/events. The webcasts will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

