CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. DECLARES DIVIDEND

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2022

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 21, 2022 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty-two (22) cents per share, payable March 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022.

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

