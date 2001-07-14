Beacon to Host Analysts and Investors in Houston February 23 - 24, 2022

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) confirmed today that it will host an Investor and Analyst event February 23 and 24, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Day 1 presentations are scheduled from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm CST, and Day 2 events are scheduled from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm CST.

Chief Executive Officer Julian Francis, Chief Financial Officer Frank Lonegro, and the executive leadership team will host a series of presentations and Q&A sessions that will focus on Beacon’s transformation and positioning to accelerate revenue growth and margin expansion, along with the Company’s financial outlook and capital allocation framework.

A live webcast of the presentations, along with supporting materials, will be accessible on each respective day of the event under the “Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website. Questions during the Q&A sessions will only be accommodated to in-person attendees. A replay of the webcast will be available at ir.beaconroofingsupply.com/financials-and-presentations/events-and-presentations shortly following the conclusion of the event.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their business with us online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

