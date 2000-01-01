Crashing Bubble Stocks Illustrate the Importance of Valuation

The whole stock market has not crashed, but some parts are experiencing crash-like conditions. I'm talking about some high-growth, speculative sectors that investors rushed to buy into only 12 months ago.

While the S&P 500 remains relatively close to its all-time high, some of the highest-profile stocks of the past 24 months have crumbled in value.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. ( HOOD, Financial) have fallen 86% from their all-time high. Meanwhile, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) are off 79% and Moderna Inc. ( MRNA, Financial) is off 71%.

It is not just high-flying, unprofitable tech stocks that have been taking a beating. Other significant decliners include Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ( BBBY, Financial), which is off 66% from its all-time high. Paypal Holdings Inc. ( PYPL, Financial) shares are also off 66%.

This list is by no means exhaustive. There are at least 50 companies, which were previously highly sought-after investments, that have seen their market capitalizations fall by 70% or more from all-time highs.

Two lessons

My goal is not to highlight these losses.

Unfortunately, many investors will have been sucked into the market storm, and this will be a painful lesson. I am not going to start saying that I predicted the decline because I did not. I am well aware of how unpredictable the stock market is over the long term. Just because a company looks expensive does not necessarily mean the stock is going to fall in value by 70% over the next couple of months.

Instead, I want to highlight two lessons from these figures.

First of all, perhaps the most obvious takeaway from the numbers is the fact that index investing is probably far more sensible than individual investors than trying to pick individual stocks.

Any investor who picked an index fund rather than individual equities will have performed far better over the past couple of months than those who tried to jump on the bandwagon with these high-flying equities.

The second lesson, which is perhaps more suitable for people who want to continue by individual equities, is the conclusion that valuation really does matter.

Valuation really does matter

In many of the situations outlined above, the market was extrapolating current growth far into the future. Peloton is perhaps the best example.

During the pandemic, the company experienced a surge in demand for its fitness equipment. This generated windfall profits for the business, but its longer-term outlook was far more unpredictable. The market seemed to be suggesting that its pandemic growth would continue indefinitely, no competitors would emerge and no consumers would try and cut costs by creating their own versions of the product.

This trend has also played out in the food and beverage sector. Shares of Beyond Meat ( BYND, Financial) and Oatly ( OTLY, Financial) are both off around 70% from their all-time highs. These are very high-profile companies in the world of alternative meat and milk, but they are not the only companies operating in the sector. Their products have become commoditized. They never had a unique product, but the market seemed to be expecting their growth to continue at recent rates indefinitely.

One of the hardest parts of analyzing any business is coming up with a realistic growth rate. The companies outlined above illustrate the challenges of this process. These businesses seemed to offer something unique, which investors believed could support their explosive growth rates.

It now seems that most analysts and investors were far too optimistic in their projections. These outlooks significantly skewed valuation models. And when the valuation model becomes unreliable, the investment thesis falls apart.

Put simply, these companies illustrate the importance of conducting rigorous due diligence and using conservative growth rates to analyze a company's valuation.