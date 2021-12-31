Founders Capital Management, Llc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Merck Inc, JM Smucker Co, Nordstrom Inc

New Purchases: BACPL.PFD, MTB, WFCPL.PFD, SAM, OTIS,

East Hartford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Bank of America Corp, M&T Bank Corp, Wells Fargo, sells Merck Inc, JM Smucker Co, Nordstrom Inc, Bank of America Corp, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Founders Capital Management, Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 23,606 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 149,851 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,674 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 85,570 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.80% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 73,111 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.34%

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1315.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $182.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1351.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $378.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 127.80%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 85,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 380.83%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 74.92%. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 26,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 72.92%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 236.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 43,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Boston Omaha Corp by 52.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $32.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Founders Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 61.03%. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Founders Capital Management, Llc still held 6,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 70.59%. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Founders Capital Management, Llc still held 11,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 21.3%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Founders Capital Management, Llc still held 18,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.