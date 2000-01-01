Bank of America Hails Demand for Digital

Bank of America Corp. ( BAC, Financial) said it added more than 2 million active digital clients last year, a single-year record, with its total number of verified digital users reaching more than 54 million.

The bank’s clients logged in to its digital platforms a record 10.5 billion times in 2021, a year-over-year increase of 15%.

It was just a week ago, on Feb. 14, that Bank of America announced its latest online payment solution, called Pay by Bank. Launched in conjunction with Banked Ltd., it allows customers of e-commerce companies, initially in the U.K., to pay directly from their bank account. Pay by Bank transactions, which are based on the concept of open banking, take place in real time and require no credit or debit card details.

“Now more than ever, consumers and businesses depend on digital, and Bank of America continues to deliver efficient, safe and reliable digital financial solutions,” David Tyrie, chief digital officer and head of Global Marketing at Bank of America, said. “Our digital capabilities allow our clients to easily manage every aspect of their financial lives across banking, investing, lending and retirement, with access to advice and guidance from our financial professionals and through our financial centers when they need it.”

As of January 2022, the bank has 16 million active Zelle users – including small businesses – with clients sending more Zelle transactions than physical checks written in 2021 – 514 million compared to 453 million, respectively.

Today, 86% of deposits are made through digital or ATM channels, the company reported. Small business digital sales are nearly 300% above pre-2020 levels, and digital sales account for nearly 50% of total sales. Erica, its virtual assistant, engaged with clients for approximately 2.2 million hours in 2021.

“Clients can’t stop banking,” the company said, “and are engaging with the bank’s full suite of capabilities.”

These capabilities included a record level of Zelle transactions, which totaled $231 billion sent and received in 2021, up more than 64% year over year. Zelle accounted for 8% of total consumer spending at Bank of America in 2021, demonstrating client demand for fast, easy and safe methods of paying friends and family, shopping digitally and in store as well as paying bills.

Following its launch in 2018, 24.6 million Bank of America clients have interacted with Erica, the most advanced artficial intellligence-driven virtual financial assistant, a total of 659 million times. In 2021, clients interactions with Erica were nearly twice the total of the previous two and a half years, with 123 million interactions taking place in the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, a 247% year-over-year increase. Nearly 7 million clients engaged with Erica for the first time, and interactions among wealth management clients increased by 418% year over year.

Bank of America Life Plan conversations in financial centers have led to the creation of more than 1.5 million future appointments to further discuss clients’ life priorities. The bank said more than 6 million clients have created a Life Plan to set and track their financial goals and better understand and act on steps toward achieving them. Since its launch in October 2020, Life Plan clients have created 2.1 million new deposit accounts, 78,000 new Merrill brokerage accounts and opened 892,000 new card accounts.

Since adding Merrill investment features to the Bank of America app in the second quarter of 2020, the company has seen a 90% increase in the number of clients accessing investment features through mobile. Consumer Investments added 525,000 new funded accounts in 2021, bringing total accounts to 3.3 million. The Consumer Investments group is largely made up of Merrill Edge Self-Directed (MESD) accounts and Merrill Guided Investing (MGI) accounts. Last year, 40% of newly funded MESD and MGI accounts were opened by young investors under the age of 40, a 54% increase from 2019.

More than 85% of Bank of America's small business clients are using digital channels. In addition, 75% of the bank’s mid-sized and large corporate clients are relying on digital to manage their companies’ finances. In 2021, these companies approved $384 billion of payments through the CashPro app, a 119% increase year over year, with CashPro app sign-ins up 55%.