River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Henry Schein Inc, TopBuild Corp, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, Apple Inc, Criteo SA

New Purchases: HSIC, BLD, ELY, HAYW, CSL, T, APA, WETF, CHGG, CAT, PINS, BEKE,

HSIC, BLD, ELY, HAYW, CSL, T, APA, WETF, CHGG, CAT, PINS, BEKE, Added Positions: DIS, WTW, MCK, PG, SFM, FISV, AMAT, ACN, AGCO, OC, KD, GOOGL, GOLD, HOG, JPM, JCI, DAL, PYPL, ZNGA, MXCT, STT, BLMN, SLB, DHI, EWBC, WY, BYND, GAN, YUMC, SABR, TRIP, HBAN, SPR, LL, FDX, GOOS, REAL, BA, TME, QIWI, IBM, KC, MELI, BMY, VRM, VNT, SWN, GM, VSCO, VNET, PARA, ERO, UNVR, GWB, NOAH, GWW, DRI, GILD,

DIS, WTW, MCK, PG, SFM, FISV, AMAT, ACN, AGCO, OC, KD, GOOGL, GOLD, HOG, JPM, JCI, DAL, PYPL, ZNGA, MXCT, STT, BLMN, SLB, DHI, EWBC, WY, BYND, GAN, YUMC, SABR, TRIP, HBAN, SPR, LL, FDX, GOOS, REAL, BA, TME, QIWI, IBM, KC, MELI, BMY, VRM, VNT, SWN, GM, VSCO, VNET, PARA, ERO, UNVR, GWB, NOAH, GWW, DRI, GILD, Reduced Positions: BKNG, OMC, AAPL, CRTO, REZI, FB, ORCL, PFE, JNJ, ERF, MSFT, BKR, EBAY, CPRI, CFG, INTC, AMG, DVN, C, SCHW, UNH, BBWI, BRK.B, WU, CL, SRCL, WRK, AMZN, APRN, MOS, KHC, KNX, CSCO, PH, GE, RTX, WMT, DBX, UBER, SNA, BWA, MAT, VTRS, NOV, MMM, SPOT, CX, HDB, KO, LUV, RMAX, BBBY, MMYT, MAR, MANU, BAC, JXN, AXP, AVT, PING,

BKNG, OMC, AAPL, CRTO, REZI, FB, ORCL, PFE, JNJ, ERF, MSFT, BKR, EBAY, CPRI, CFG, INTC, AMG, DVN, C, SCHW, UNH, BBWI, BRK.B, WU, CL, SRCL, WRK, AMZN, APRN, MOS, KHC, KNX, CSCO, PH, GE, RTX, WMT, DBX, UBER, SNA, BWA, MAT, VTRS, NOV, MMM, SPOT, CX, HDB, KO, LUV, RMAX, BBBY, MMYT, MAR, MANU, BAC, JXN, AXP, AVT, PING, Sold Out: VECO, JEF, CARS, NVT, DXC, TTM, DDD, MCHP, SOHU, ZIP, DUOL,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Henry Schein Inc, TopBuild Corp, Callaway Golf Co, Hayward Holdings Inc, sells Omnicom Group Inc, Apple Inc, Criteo SA, Veeco Instruments Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. As of 2021Q4, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 153 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/river+%26+mercantile+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,159,292 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Owens-Corning Inc (OC) - 1,133,504 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 636,326 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58% Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 3,483,905 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 34,786 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.08%

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $80.1, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $83.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 97,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.88 and $280.23, with an estimated average price of $257.33. The stock is now traded at around $224.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 236,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 212,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $234.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 101,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 436.22%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $225.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 42,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 61.22%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $270.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 59,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 78,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 46.52%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 122,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $30.05, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 456,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 97,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Veeco Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $22.28 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Cars.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.83 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $14.32.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $29.58 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $32.53.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $31.64.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reduced to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 64.24%. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp still held 45,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.74%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp still held 36,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reduced to a holding in Criteo SA by 47.09%. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp still held 171,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reduced to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 55.01%. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $25.96. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp still held 120,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 31.24%. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp still held 76,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.43%. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp still held 189,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.