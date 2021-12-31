APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Prologis Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Sells Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

- New Purchases: PEB,
- Added Positions: PLD, DLR, ARE, EQIX, EQR, VTR, BXP, INVH, MAA, PSA, COLD, EXR, O, HTA, KIM, KRC, REG, ESS, VICI, SPG, PEAK, UDR, CUZ, TRNO, LSI, SUI, ACC, WPC, RHP, UE, PK, ROIC, JBGS, ADC, NTST, GPOR, SBRA, IHRT, CCO,
- Reduced Positions: FRT, FYBR,
- Sold Out: HST, REXR, ONL,
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 40,831,600 shares, 18.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.82%
- Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 20,034,000 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.84%
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 12,647,800 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.75%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 3,039,600 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.52%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 25,046,000 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.12%
APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,446,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.09%. The holding were 40,831,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 100.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 20,034,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 92.75%. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $185.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 12,647,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 111.52%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $692.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 3,039,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equity Residential (EQR)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Equity Residential by 106.12%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 25,046,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 98.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 38,304,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9.Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68.Sold Out: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48.
