Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF,

- New Purchases: BLK, MSCI, CONE, AXP, ROG, BX, SBEA, YMM, SJNK, ANAT, SNY, USB, RTX, MIME, VNE, MCFE, FPAC, FPAC, ROCAU, SHAP.U, HYS, MUB, DDD, ALGN, AON, ARNA, CBRE, CTRA, CCJ, CAR, FLR, GPC, HAL, WELL, MTCH, IBM, ISRG, KR, LKQ, MAR, NTAP, NOK, JWN, OXY, OSTK, PNC, PH, PVH, PLUG, RL, BKNG, PWR, RRD, WRK, RYAAY, SYY, TXT, UAA, URI, VTR, GWW, WAB, CMG, VG, ULTA, STLA, GNRC, RLGY, NWSA, RNG, WIX, HLT, PAYC, CZR, FLOW, SQ, GCP, FTV, TWLO, ATH, IR, FOXA, ALC, VRM, RBAC, TCAC, SNII, BMAC.U, ENTFU, SANBU, ENERU, NCACU, THACU, ADALU, USCTU, IOACU, FIACU, ARCKU, SZZLU, TOACU, FNVTU, LGSTU, CNDB.U, SVNAU, MCAAU, IQMDU, RRAC.U, BCSAU, CBRGU, ZINGU, ALORU, LGTOU, PACI.U, WEL.U, HAIAU, ONYX, IVCPU, IVCBU, AHRNU, PRLHU, PCCT, LGTO, ARKK, GDX, XLB, XOP,
- Added Positions: SPY, PYPL, BAC, GS, MDT, C, IWM, CMCSA, DIS, T, AFL, BA, GE, MCO, PFG, AJG, VZ, TWTR, EEM, ATVI, TMUS, FIS, EA, XOM, FISV, GPN, LUV, CHTR, MRNA, ADBE, TFC, BRK.B, PARA, COF, CCL, COST, CMI, DISH, F, INTC, IP, MDLZ, PNM, PENN, RCL, TXN, UAL, XLNX, ZBH, V, AVGO, TSLA, FLT, KMI, NCLH, AAL, WBT, ZM, GGPI, COOK, IWN, KRE, XBI, PLD, AMD, ALK, ALL, IVZ, AIZ, AZO, ADSK, ADP, AVB, BIDU, BBY, BIIB, CMS, CDNS, CPB, CTXS, CMA, DXC, CAG, XRAY, ERIC, RE, EXPE, FOE, GPS, GRMN, HON, ILMN, ICE, JBLU, LVS, LEG, LNC, MGLN, MET, TAP, MSI, VTRS, NWL, ORLY, ORCL, PRGO, RF, RSG, SAFM, SWKS, STT, TSN, UDR, VNO, WYNN, YUM, HBI, WU, DAL, AWK, PM, LYB, GM, NLSN, SYF, QRVO, KHC, DOCU, CPLG, NIO, DOW, OTIS, PSTH, ACEV, HCIC, KAHC, ALCC, IVE, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, EFA, AAPL, NUAN, QCOM, UNP, GOOG, FDX, AMZN, JNJ, MU, NKE, WMT, MA, FB, CAT, HD, INFO, UNH, VRTX, AMT, AMGN, NEM, UPS, FXI, ABT, BMY, CVX, KO, DD, ECL, FCX, GILD, GOOGL, MRK, MS, NVDA, PFE, TJX, TMO, ABBV, MO, CNC, SCHW, DHR, DE, DLR, EL, FMC, AJRD, HAS, IDXX, LMT, NFLX, PEP, ROST, CRM, SHW, SWK, SBUX, TSM, TTWO, VFC, WFC, WDC, NXPI, ENPH, BABA, W, DSAC, ATC, MBAC, JATT.U, ARGUU, SMH, TQQQ, XLF, MMM, AOS, AES, ACN, A, ARE, ABC, ADI, ADM, AVY, BLL, BWA, CHRW, CVS, CAH, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CLX, TPR, GLW, DVA, LLY, EMR, EXR, HSY, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HST, ITW, INCY, TT, INTU, IRM, SJM, JPM, JCI, KLAC, KEY, LH, MTB, MAS, MCD, MCK, MCHP, MAA, MHK, NOV, OMC, PTC, PNW, RMD, SNA, TROW, TGT, TRMB, UHS, UNM, VLO, WAT, ANTM, WY, WHR, WTW, WEC, ZBRA, TEL, DISCK, CRDF, XYL, NOW, PNR, ZTS, ALLE, XENT, RACE, HPE, LW, CTVA, CHNG, IPOF, EQHA, SPAQ, SPAQ, TWNI, EJFA, TWNT, IPVF, PTOC, EOCW.U, AFTR.U, OXUSU, CIIGU, DSAQ.U, ARTEU, XLI,
- Sold Out: KSU, HRC, FIVN, PPD, CI, PG, APD, CVA, LIN, BDX, CME, CL, STZ, CCI, NEE, HUM, LRCX, NSC, PPG, PGR, CSOD, INOV, XPDI, AKAM, AEP, ANSS, AMAT, CSX, CSCO, CTSH, DSPG, DLTR, UFS, MNST, LHX, HRL, IFF, KMB, LEN, MGM, PCAR, TER, VMC, WBA, ECHO, DG, QADA, CLDR, NGAB, DMYQ, FICVU, XLK, CB, ASML, ABMD, CIDM, LNT, AEE, AIG, AME, APH, ATO, BK, BAX, BRO, KMX, DXLG, CTIC, CRL, CHD, CNMD, ED, COO, DHI, DTE, D, DOV, DUK, DRE, EMN, ETN, EIX, ENTG, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, EXC, EXPD, FAST, FITB, FE, BEN, GD, GIS, HIG, PEAK, HLF, HBAN, IEX, IMMR, JBHT, JKHY, J, K, KSS, LOW, MMC, MLM, MRVL, MKC, NDAQ, NTES, NI, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ODFL, OEG, PPL, PKG, PAYX, GALT, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RAVN, O, RGEN, ROK, ROP, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SEE, SRE, SO, TRV, STMP, STE, SYK, SNPS, GL, X, VRSN, WRB, WM, EVRG, VTNR, XEL, ZION, L, CBAT, FSLR, IPGP, III, BR, LULU, REI, HCI, TRIL, FTNT, EXPR, GMAB, MOS, MPC, FBHS, APTV, SPLK, PFMT, WDAY, IQV, CDW, PAGP, BRG, ADMS, JD, CTLT, CFG, KEYS, LBRDK, XELA, TDOC, TEAM, MGP, CLSD, CKPT, HWM, OKTA, SD, FPH, OVID, ROKU, COGT, PDD, SIC, XM, CRWD, AMCR, MDLA, DDOG, PTON, CARR, GOED, ASAN, ROOT, VIH, ABNB, LAZR, SUNL, HIMS, CBAH, PPGH, LEGO, CPNG, SLCR, VOSO, ASAX, COMP, ATMR, KURI, COIN, ASTS, BRPM, CFVI, MACQ, ISOS, FYBR, RTPY, SKIN, ATHN, ZEV, OGN, GPOR, OWL, BARK, LTCH, SOFI, SOFI, JBI, JBI, AOMR, NAUT, QSI, PTRA, MAPS, ME, ATIP, LVOX, MYPS, TALK, ORGN, BODY, ELMS, PAYO, ASTR, EVGO, AVPT, ALIT, GAMB, ENVX, MKFG, HLMN, OWLT, APACU, BGRY, SMFR, LCID, CYXT, ROVR, CCCS, MNTS, SMRT, SLGC, PRCT, SLVM, HLTH, DNA, NRDY, OLPX, ONL, USMV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,083,400 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 7,038,200 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,111,900 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 10,572,500 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 3,750,000 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $756.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43. The stock is now traded at around $527.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 270,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 44,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,111,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 828.18%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 616,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 411.85%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 636,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 704.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,408,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 1835.72%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $346.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 130,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 8567.70%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 493,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.16%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 313,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: (HRC)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (PPD)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.
