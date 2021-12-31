Axon Capital Lp Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Cigna Corp, Sells PTC Therapeutics Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Humana Inc

- New Purchases: FIS, APMIU, CI, ATVI, MNTS,
- Added Positions: PLYA,
- Reduced Positions: HDB,
- Sold Out: PTCT, FB, HUM, GOOG, CNC,
These are the top 5 holdings of AXON CAPITAL LP
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 139,700 shares, 24.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (APMIU) - 1,500,000 shares, 23.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 1,580,426 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.69%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 51,200 shares, 18.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 63,000 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
Axon Capital Lp initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.38%. The holding were 139,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (APMIU)
Axon Capital Lp initiated holding in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.8%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Axon Capital Lp initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $228.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.8%. The holding were 51,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Axon Capital Lp initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Momentus Inc (MNTS)
Axon Capital Lp initiated holding in Momentus Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.18 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $8.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 404,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Axon Capital Lp added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 140.69%. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.79%. The holding were 1,580,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)
Axon Capital Lp sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.36.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Axon Capital Lp sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Axon Capital Lp sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Axon Capital Lp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Axon Capital Lp sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.
