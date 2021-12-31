Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Axon Capital Lp Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Cigna Corp, Sells PTC Therapeutics Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Humana Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Axon Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Cigna Corp, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells PTC Therapeutics Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Humana Inc, Alphabet Inc, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axon Capital Lp. As of 2021Q4, Axon Capital Lp owns 8 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AXON CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axon+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AXON CAPITAL LP
  1. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 139,700 shares, 24.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (APMIU) - 1,500,000 shares, 23.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 1,580,426 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.69%
  4. Cigna Corp (CI) - 51,200 shares, 18.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 63,000 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Axon Capital Lp initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.38%. The holding were 139,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (APMIU)

Axon Capital Lp initiated holding in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.8%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Axon Capital Lp initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $228.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.8%. The holding were 51,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Axon Capital Lp initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Momentus Inc (MNTS)

Axon Capital Lp initiated holding in Momentus Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.18 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $8.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 404,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Axon Capital Lp added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 140.69%. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.79%. The holding were 1,580,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)

Axon Capital Lp sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Axon Capital Lp sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Axon Capital Lp sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Axon Capital Lp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Axon Capital Lp sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of AXON CAPITAL LP. Also check out:

1. AXON CAPITAL LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. AXON CAPITAL LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AXON CAPITAL LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AXON CAPITAL LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus