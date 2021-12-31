Tegean Capital Management, Llc Buys II-VI Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: DB, FB, WFC, LAZR, WARR, ANZUU, HCCC, CPTK, BOAS, VELO, GLBL, GLBL, DHCA, RXRA, HERA, AURC, SBII, SCAQ, RCLF, KRNL, MDH, VAQC, ITHX, MIT, TLGA, PMGM, AGGR, FRW, FLME, NRAC, TWLV, KAII, EAC, EJFAU, IBER, ROSS, VPCC, AGAC, BYTS, ACQR,
- Added Positions: IIVI, DISCA, WDC, AGO, OLED, COF,
- Reduced Positions: GS, C, MBI,
- Sold Out: MSGS, ARCC,
For the details of TEGEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tegean+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TEGEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 270,000 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.58%
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 125,000 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.57%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 20,000 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 110,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6775.00%
- Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 500,000 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZUU)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 6775.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Tegean Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of TEGEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. TEGEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEGEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEGEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEGEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying