Tegean Capital Management, Llc Buys II-VI Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: DB, FB, WFC, LAZR, WARR, ANZUU, HCCC, CPTK, BOAS, VELO, GLBL, GLBL, DHCA, RXRA, HERA, AURC, SBII, SCAQ, RCLF, KRNL, MDH, VAQC, ITHX, MIT, TLGA, PMGM, AGGR, FRW, FLME, NRAC, TWLV, KAII, EAC, EJFAU, IBER, ROSS, VPCC, AGAC, BYTS, ACQR,

DB, FB, WFC, LAZR, WARR, ANZUU, HCCC, CPTK, BOAS, VELO, GLBL, GLBL, DHCA, RXRA, HERA, AURC, SBII, SCAQ, RCLF, KRNL, MDH, VAQC, ITHX, MIT, TLGA, PMGM, AGGR, FRW, FLME, NRAC, TWLV, KAII, EAC, EJFAU, IBER, ROSS, VPCC, AGAC, BYTS, ACQR, Added Positions: IIVI, DISCA, WDC, AGO, OLED, COF,

IIVI, DISCA, WDC, AGO, OLED, COF, Reduced Positions: GS, C, MBI,

GS, C, MBI, Sold Out: MSGS, ARCC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys II-VI Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Meta Platforms Inc, Wells Fargo, Discovery Inc, sells Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Ares Capital Corp, MBIA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tegean Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Tegean Capital Management, Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEGEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tegean+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 270,000 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.58% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 125,000 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.57% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 20,000 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 110,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6775.00% Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 500,000 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 6775.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2.

Tegean Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77.