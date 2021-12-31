Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Atairos Group, Inc. Buys Bowlero Corp, Clarivate PLC

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Atairos Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bowlero Corp, Clarivate PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atairos Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Atairos Group, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atairos Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atairos+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atairos Group, Inc.
  1. Trinet Group Inc (TNET) - 21,450,259 shares, 69.30% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bowlero Corp (BOWL) - 63,425,788 shares, 19.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 12,259,847 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 310,394 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bowlero Corp (BOWL)

Atairos Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.4%. The holding were 63,425,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Atairos Group, Inc. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.78%. The holding were 12,259,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atairos Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Atairos Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Atairos Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atairos Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atairos Group, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus