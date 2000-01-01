Sarah Ketterer Trims Alibaba, Invests in Canadian National Railway

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), the CEO and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway Capital Management, recently released the firm’s 13F portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2021, which ended on Dec. 31.

Causeway Capital Management was founded in 2001 by Ketterer and Harry Hartford. The Los Angeles-based firm chooses stocks from among large and mid-cap companies in developed markets around the world. Their screens use quantitative, value-oriented metrics and a “risk score” to find potential investment opportunities. After screening, the investment team chooses the stocks that have the most favorable risk-adjusted returns, price-earnings ratios and dividend yields.

Based on its investing criteria, the firm’s top buys for the quarter were Canadian National Railway Co. ( CNI, Financial) and General Electric Co. ( GE, Financial), while its biggest sells were Vale SA ( VALE, Financial) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial).

Canadian National Railway

Causeway took a new stake in Canadian National Railway ( CNI, Financial) worth 1,799,444 shares, giving it a 4.37% weight in the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares changed hands for an average price of $126.82.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Canadian National Railway is a major freight railway spanning a 20,000-mile network across Canada as well as the Midwestern and Southern U.S. It is the largest Canadian railway and the only transcontinental network in North America.

On Feb. 18, shares of Canadian National Railway closed at $124.69 apiece for a market cap of $87.62 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Warning signs include a low cash-debt ratio of 0.07 and declining margins, while positive signs include return on invested capital that is consistently higher than weighted average cost of capital.

General Electric

The firm increased its investment in General Electric ( GE, Financial) by 53.38% for a total of 1,534,229 shares, adding 1.11% to the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average of $100.68 apiece during the quarter.

Headquartered in Boston, General Electric is a large-scale multinational conglomerate that operates businesses in a variety of sectors, including home appliances, aviation, health care, financial services and energy.

On Feb. 18, shares of General Electric closed at $92.69 apiece for a market cap of $101.90 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. Warning signs include a distressed Altman Z-Score of 1.42 and declining revenue pre share, while positive signs include a decent cash-debt ratio of 0.74 and recent insider buying.

Vale

The firm slashed its Vale ( VALE, Financial) stake by 93.68% to 441,730 shares, reducing the equity portfolio by 2.05% at the quarter’s average share price of $13.27.

Vale is a Brazilian multinational metals and mining company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. It has operations in approximately 30 countries and is the largest producer of iron ore and nickel in the world. Vale is also involved in the logistics, energy and steelmaking businesses.

On Feb. 18, shares of Vale closed at $16.64 apiece for a market cap of $77.82 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Warning signs include a low equity-to-asset ratio of 0.38 and a high dividend payout ratio, while positive signs include operating and net margins that are beating 88% of industry peers.

Alibaba Group Holding

Causeway sold 36.25% of its Alibaba Group Holding ( BABA, Financial) investment to end the quarter with 1,053,560 shares. The trade reduced the equity portfolio by 2% at the average share price of $145.10 for the quarter.

Alibaba is a Chinese multinational conglomerate with holdings in e-commerce, retail, internet and technology assets, among many others. By volume, Alibaba is the largest e-commerce company in the world, with millions of merchants and hundreds of millions of users.

On Feb. 18, shares of Alibaba closed at $118.99 apiece for a market cap of $322.57 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Warning signs include declining margins and ROIC that is about the same as WACC, while positive signs include a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 38.2% and a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of 16.8%.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, Causeway Capital Management held positions in 83 stocks valued at a total of $4.55 billion. The turnover for the period was 16%.

The firm’s top holding was Ryanair Holdings PLC ( RYAAY, Financial) with 12.12% of the equity portfolio, followed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( TSM, Financial) with 9.61% and Canadian National Railway with 4.37%.

In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in technology, industrials and consumer cyclical stocks.