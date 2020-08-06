TALK, DSCA & OSH: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Nationally Recognized Firm, Reminds Investors Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ( TALK; TALKW; TALKW; HEC; HECCW; HECCU)

Class Period: purchased Talkspace (a) securities between June 11, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or (b) common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between HEIC and Talkspace (the “Merger”) and entitled to vote on the Merger (the “Class”).

Deadline: March 8, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/talk.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Additionally, the Proxy omitted and/or misrepresented material information. Specifically, Defendants and the Proxy made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HEIC had overstated its competitive advantage and due diligence capabilities with respect to identifying and effectuating a merger with target companies; (2) HEIC had conducted inadequate due diligence into then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace, or else ignored and/or failed to disclose multiple red flags concerning then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace’s business and operations; (3) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its B2C business since the beginning of 2021; (4) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its B2C business; (5) as a result of (3) and (4) above, Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (6) as a result of (3)-(5) above, Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (7) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its B2B business, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (8) as a result of (3)-(7) above, Talkspace’s 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

Discovery, Inc. ( DISCA; DISCK)

Class Period: March 22, 2021 - March 29, 2021

Deadline: March 8, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/disca.

The Complaint alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Discovery shares during the Class Period while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its position in the Company because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Defendants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (: OSH)

Class Period: August 6, 2020 - November 8, 2021

Deadline: March 14, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/osh.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) that Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) that these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) that, as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the DOJ and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) that, as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | [email protected]