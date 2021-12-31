West Family Investments, Inc. Buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Chesapeake Energy Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Anthem Inc

New Purchases: GDX, CHK, RDY, D, MKC, SCHW, GDS, CME, BAX, RIO, FMX, REYN, SJM, GIS, AMGN, CHRW, CTXS, CMS, MMM, COP, BUD, CAT, FISV, UBER, BTI, PGR, TW, ZM, LYB, XLNX, SPG, CPB, CNQ, LMT, ORAN, FDX, FDS, ECL, ETN, VALE, SID, KEP, UGP, TAL, ENIC,

GDX, CHK, RDY, D, MKC, SCHW, GDS, CME, BAX, RIO, FMX, REYN, SJM, GIS, AMGN, CHRW, CTXS, CMS, MMM, COP, BUD, CAT, FISV, UBER, BTI, PGR, TW, ZM, LYB, XLNX, SPG, CPB, CNQ, LMT, ORAN, FDX, FDS, ECL, ETN, VALE, SID, KEP, UGP, TAL, ENIC, Added Positions: PYPL, VZ, BABA, T, NEM, LFC, ED, SO, INTC, HSBC, PKX, NEE, CLX, CHD, SHG, GOLD, VRTX, ATVI, TAK, DIS, O, CVX, NMR, LOGI, SONY, MLCO, DPZ, TME, ICE, RACE, APH, VRSN, FCX, PHI, IX, NFLX, CSX, GIB, PCAR, CBOE, NLY, FMS,

PYPL, VZ, BABA, T, NEM, LFC, ED, SO, INTC, HSBC, PKX, NEE, CLX, CHD, SHG, GOLD, VRTX, ATVI, TAK, DIS, O, CVX, NMR, LOGI, SONY, MLCO, DPZ, TME, ICE, RACE, APH, VRSN, FCX, PHI, IX, NFLX, CSX, GIB, PCAR, CBOE, NLY, FMS, Reduced Positions: IAU, ANTM, TSM, V, AAPL, JNJ, MSFT, CMCSA, GOOGL, MUFG, DUK, XEL, FB, CHT, KMB, MRK, ZTO, CCI, LLY, KB, AMZN, CSCO, TXN, SAN, TTWO, TGT, PM, BBD, BRK.B, CAJ, GILD, SBUX, TSLA, BCE, BDX, BMY, ENB, IBN, JPM, NVDA, NVO, UNH, WMT, WM, SMFG, ASML, ABT, BIDU, ERIE, EXPD, GPN, LHX, HD, KR, MCD, MSI, ORCL, PG, PSA, REGN, SAP, TRP, WFC, WST, DG, AXP, AMT, AZO, BHP, BP, BAC, CM, KO, DEO, EXR, XOM, NGG, TLK, PEP, PFE, BKNG, RY, TMO, TM, UL, UMC, RTX, WIT, FTS, MA, AVGO, CHTR, GMAB, ABBV, KEYS, LBRDA, VT, ABB, CB, ACN, AMD, ADI, AON, AMAT, ARW, BBVA, BMO, BK, BNS, CBRE, CRH, CVS, CDNS, LNG, DHR, EL, GSK, HSY, IBM, IDXX, INFY, INTU, KLAC, MDLZ, LYG, LOW, MMC, MCHP, MS, NICE, NKE, PNC, PAYX, PBR, LIN, QCOM, RELX, RSG, RCI, RDS.A, CRM, SJR, WPM, EQNR, SYK, SLF, SNPS, VIV, TRI, TD, TTE, TYL, UBS, UNP, UPS, WPP, WCN, CMG, BR, TMUS, LULU, MSCI, FERG, NXPI, HCA, HZNP, EPAM, NOW, CNHI, SHOP, BKI, YUMC, MRNA, CARR, AZN, TFC, EMR, F, NOK, QGEN, TJX, TTM, TER, MFG, ACWV,

IAU, ANTM, TSM, V, AAPL, JNJ, MSFT, CMCSA, GOOGL, MUFG, DUK, XEL, FB, CHT, KMB, MRK, ZTO, CCI, LLY, KB, AMZN, CSCO, TXN, SAN, TTWO, TGT, PM, BBD, BRK.B, CAJ, GILD, SBUX, TSLA, BCE, BDX, BMY, ENB, IBN, JPM, NVDA, NVO, UNH, WMT, WM, SMFG, ASML, ABT, BIDU, ERIE, EXPD, GPN, LHX, HD, KR, MCD, MSI, ORCL, PG, PSA, REGN, SAP, TRP, WFC, WST, DG, AXP, AMT, AZO, BHP, BP, BAC, CM, KO, DEO, EXR, XOM, NGG, TLK, PEP, PFE, BKNG, RY, TMO, TM, UL, UMC, RTX, WIT, FTS, MA, AVGO, CHTR, GMAB, ABBV, KEYS, LBRDA, VT, ABB, CB, ACN, AMD, ADI, AON, AMAT, ARW, BBVA, BMO, BK, BNS, CBRE, CRH, CVS, CDNS, LNG, DHR, EL, GSK, HSY, IBM, IDXX, INFY, INTU, KLAC, MDLZ, LYG, LOW, MMC, MCHP, MS, NICE, NKE, PNC, PAYX, PBR, LIN, QCOM, RELX, RSG, RCI, RDS.A, CRM, SJR, WPM, EQNR, SYK, SLF, SNPS, VIV, TRI, TD, TTE, TYL, UBS, UNP, UPS, WPP, WCN, CMG, BR, TMUS, LULU, MSCI, FERG, NXPI, HCA, HZNP, EPAM, NOW, CNHI, SHOP, BKI, YUMC, MRNA, CARR, AZN, TFC, EMR, F, NOK, QGEN, TJX, TTM, TER, MFG, ACWV, Sold Out: MBB, SGMS, NVS, FNV, HMC, WEC, EA, CL, HRL, K, C, MDT, JKHY, HON, PDD, JD, AEP, SQ, SNY, AEE, GS, ATHM, CHKP, JOBS, KMI, NOAH, COF, WPC, OTEX, SNAP, CIB, DE, BCH, DOCU, DLR, CS, COO, WMB, EBAY, VEEV, NIO, CRWD, SUI, AWK, DFS, TSN, ES, ILMN, EDU, TKC, MOMO, HUYA, IQ, AEG, ABEV, TEF, BSBR, ELP, CX, BTG, GET, KD, ONL,

Evanston, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Chesapeake Energy Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Anthem Inc, Scientific Games Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Family Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, West Family Investments, Inc. owns 318 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of West Family Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+family+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Largo Inc (LGO) - 5,572,637 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 617,593 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.59% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 169,803 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 71,539 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 161,599 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.5 and $67.25, with an estimated average price of $62.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $97.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 345.53%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 130.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 183.30%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 172.71%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 89.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $84.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in China Life Insurance Co Ltd by 367.98%. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $8.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $72.39.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

West Family Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 21.59%. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. West Family Investments, Inc. still held 617,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 49.94%. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $446.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. West Family Investments, Inc. still held 10,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 64.98%. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. West Family Investments, Inc. still held 9,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 77.48%. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. West Family Investments, Inc. still held 1,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 41.18%. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. West Family Investments, Inc. still held 8,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc by 71.04%. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $5.93, with an estimated average price of $5.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. West Family Investments, Inc. still held 47,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.