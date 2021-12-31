Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys CyrusOne Inc, Cerner Corp, Mimecast, Sells , ,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CyrusOne Inc, Cerner Corp, Mimecast, Rogers Corp, Veoneer Inc, sells , , , , Medallia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Picton Mahoney Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 947 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,335 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 448,323 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15% CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 657,345 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Cerner Corp (CERN) - 460,000 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,734 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 657,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 353,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 83,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Veoneer Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 574,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 722,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp by 850.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 949,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 106.70%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 195,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 232.15%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 173,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 170.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 946,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 115.16%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.