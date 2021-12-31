Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys CyrusOne Inc, Cerner Corp, Mimecast, Sells , ,

- New Purchases: CONE, CERN, MIME, ROG, VNE, WBT, VG, PBCT, PANW, TRTL, XM, SEAS, TNET, ARNA, BLEUU, PZZA, HSY, WMG, AHPA, IQV, ENTFU, XFINU, ADALU, PHYT.U, ARCKU, EXPE, GSS, GTACU, ARGU, KRNLU, DXCM, EW, TRGP, PFTA, SNRH, PRBM.U, PGSS.U, TRAQ.U, CNDB.U, FLYA, BMAC, SUAC.U, TGAAU, AHRNU, PRLHU, ENERU, LVACU, ZG, AYX, SWCH, ESACU, KRA, SAMAU, SAMAU, ACAQ.U, NCACU, PCCTU, FIACU, CCTSU, NPABU, ACRO, CDAQU, NFYS.U, INAQ, AEAEU, SHCAU, CBRGU, SCUA.U, HAIAU, IVCBU, BFAC.U, EVE.U, SE, MCFE, MLAIU, RRAC.U, DPCSU, LFACU, LFACU, ZINGU, ALORU, LGTOU, ROCAU, GFGDU, YOU, SIER, CPAA, CPAA, DCRD, AFTR, SEAT, USCTU, IOACU, SZZLU, FNVTU, MPRAU, SVNAU, IQMDU, GVCIU, ACDI.U, HTAQ.U, BCSAU, RCFA.U, NETC.U, BRD.U, TLGYU, GEEXU, STET.U, BPACU, MTVC.U, ASPN, CRECU, CFFSU, HCNE, RONI, MTAL, KCGI, PBAXU, GOGN.U, ICNC.U, LGSTU, MCAAU, OLITU, APN.U, AFACU, VHNAU, BIOSU, TASK, AVHIU, THACU, TOACU, ONYXU, JUN.U, VMGAU, NFNT.U, UTAAU, APCA.U, CCOI, GMED, BRBR, GSQB, JUGG, GLTA, EOCW, RNW, JATT, MBSC.U, DTRT, LGVCU, HORIU, DSAQ, ATEK.U, XPDBU, CRUS, FORM, AJRD, PLAB, MX, LITE, MSP, FTVI, FICV, ALE, RAMP, AXS, CTRA, CALM, CHE, CVX, CBSH, JOUT, LZB, MSM, NATI, PETS, RGLD, UBSI, XEL, MELI, RMAX, PLAN, FOXA, SDGR, VNT, PIPP, XPRO, SGIIU, KCCA, MCK, DWAC, FAN, ICLN, TAN,
- Added Positions: IPOF, FMAC, TJX, KO, RBAC, ISRG, DLTR, AAPL, SBNY, TWNT, PPC, URI, ROLL, WMT, AA, OPCH, CME, PICC, SHLS, LLY, ARTA, UNH, SPAQ, SPAQ, BWCAU, LAMR, MTZ, PG, INFN, TNL, SNPS, EBACU, JRVR, SEDG, ERES, SLAM, ROP, MSI, NEE, CPRT, GM, BILL, GLBL, GLBL, ASPC, FFIV, MOTV, AMD, DBA, ATVC, LFTR, NIO, MGP, NOW, CPRI, IGT, ATSPT, TWNK, TSM, KMX, MRVI, XOM, HON, JPM, SKX, SUI, ULTA, SMPL, ELAN, CF, A, IEUR, COPX, LQD, SPY, WFC, ZNTE, ABT, CZR, URA, SIL, RSX, REMX, IWM, INDA, FLYW, GDX, EWZ, EWU, EWH, EWA, DBE, EJFA,
- Reduced Positions: ATH, TRTL.U, XLNX, SAFM, CMCSA, MA, ADBE, ATC, CCK, INFO, AZEK, PFTAU, MTCH, NVDA, AMZN, BURL, FLYA.U, MRVL, CTLT, SCHW, JAZZ, WSC, IVAN, CSGP, FB, ARMK, HGV, IT, ODFL, BX, PPGH, BG, MSFT, APSG, FCX, RHI, DBB, DE, ETN, EL, MDT, GMBT, JCI, SIVB, FTAA, SBEA, CPAAU, CPAAU, AFTR.U, ADI, DHR, NSC, NUAN, CALX, TENB, QFTA, GIIX, ACTD, MTAL.U, CDNS, STZ, GNRC, COHR, GOOGL, SRC, TRTN, PINS, CRHC, IPOD, VHAQ, GSQB.U, MS, SBAC, PFGC, ZYME, AVLR, SPT, VXX, HEI, RGEN, TTWO, TECH, EVR, NXPI, TW, IMPX, BLTS, DCRN, FICVU, AGCO, AMN, BLFS, FR, NCR, RRX, SAIA, PODD, LPLA, FIVE, FIVN, KRNT, ELF, DMTK, AXNX, LYFT, NVST, TIXT, LTCH, WOLF, DECK, HAIN, MITK, THC, FTAI, NTLA, SNAP, CRWD, DT, ASHR, EZA, IEF, KRBN, TLT, XLE,
- Sold Out: KSU, PPD, VER, MDLA, HRC, INOV, NGAB, STL, CXP, SQ, LRCX, TWLO, CRM, DGNS, CLDR, DIS, XLRN, AHPAU, AHPAU, UFS, AMT, COF, CVA, TRIL, ARGUU, LW, MACQ, CMLT, PYPL, SNRHU, TAP, BLMN, MNST, SWBK, KURI, IMAX, MRAC, GIG, ACRO.U, INAQ.U, EXAS, GH, MIR, YAC, MDH, FORE, XPDI, SIERU, FPAC, FPAC, EUSG, DRI, NOMD, MCMJ, IIAC, LOKB, CFVI, DCRDU, ENPH, DFPH, BSN, THMA, HCNEU, TPGS, RTPY, RONI.U, KCGI.U, SGAM, DDMX, DDMX, ATMR, SNII, NGCA, CGNX, RNG, FUTU, STWO, MRACU, MRACU, DNMR, FSII, BRPM, HUGS, JUGGU, EOCW.U, GLTA.U, JATT.U, DTRTU, DSAQ.U, AEO, NBIX, TIPT, TWOU, BILI, CVET, GGPI, LKQ, FTVIU, IWN, PLXP, BNTX, HYG, FSLR, ABNB, CTAQU, NGAB.U, CSTA.U, SSAAU, DCRNU, CLRMU, ZWRKU, CPTK.U, RCLFU, CHAA.U, KIIIU, KAIIU, MACQU, BRPMU, BOAS.U, HUGS.U, GLBLU, EJFAU, SBEAU, ACAHU, AURCU, NSTC.U, FTEV.U, NSTD.U, ISOS.U, TRCA.U, MBAC.U, WALDU, FVIV.U, ROSS.U, AFAQU, BGSX.U, DISAU, BRIVU,
These are the top 5 holdings of PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,335 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 448,323 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15%
- CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 657,345 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 460,000 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,734 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 657,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 353,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 83,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Veoneer Inc (VNE)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Veoneer Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 574,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 722,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp by 850.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 949,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 106.70%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 195,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 232.15%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 173,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 170.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 946,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 115.16%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (PPD)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: (VER)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: (HRC)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.
