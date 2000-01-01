Steven Cohen Buys Dip on Amazon, Gives Salesforce a Haircut

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management recently disclosed its 13F portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2021, which ended on Dec. 31.

Point72 is a hedge fund that was formed in 2014 when SAC Capital Advisors converted its investment operations into a family office. In 2018, the firm reopened to external investors. Point72 invests via a wide range of asset classes and strategies worldwide. Its core investing strategy is based on bottom-up research with a focus on fundamentals and macroeconomic conditions. Cohen serves as the president, CEO and chairman of the firm.

The firm’s top five trades for the quarter were reductions in its Salesforce.com Inc. ( CRM, Financial) and Uber Technologies Inc. ( UBER, Financial) positions, a new buy for the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF ( IVV, Financial), an addition to Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) and the exit of its Twitter Inc. ( TWTR, Financial) holding.

Salesforce.com

Cohen’s firm slashed its Salesforce.com ( CRM, Financial) holding by 89.6%, leaving a remaining stake of 205,100 shares and shaving 2.11% off the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $280.77.

Salesforce is a subscription-based cloud software provider headquartered in San Francisco. It provides corporate customers with market-leading sales, marketing, customer relationship management, analytics and application development tools.

On Feb. 18, shares of Salesforce closed at $196.84 apiece for a market cap of $193.89 billion. The GF Value Line rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, with the Altman Z-Score of 4.33 and cash-debt ratio of 0.67 showing a stable balance sheet. Its profitability rating is 6 out of 10, driven by a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 16.8% and a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of 28.2%.

Uber Technologies

The firm reduced its investment in Uber Technologies Inc. ( UBER, Financial) by 57.37%, leaving a holding of 4,672,418 shares and slimming the equity portfolio by 1.24%. Shares averaged $43.04 apiece for the quarter.

Most famous for being the world’s largest ridesharing company, Uber also offers food delivery, electric bikes and scooters and has various technology projects. The company is based in San Francisco and operates in 63 countries worldwide.

On Feb. 18, shares of Uber closed at $34.68 apiece for a market cap of $67.28 billion. The GF Value Line considers the stock a possible value trap.

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, with a weak Altman Z-Score of 1.25 and a poor Piotroski F-Score of 3 out of 9. Its profitability rating is 3 out of 10, with negative operating and net margins indicating that the company is not yet profitable.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Point72 established a new holding worth 952,000 shares in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF ( IVV, Financial), giving the ETF a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $460.12 in the three months through the end of December.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index.

The ETF closed at $436.07 per share on Feb. 18 for a market cap of $316.73 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 23.1, a price-book ratio of 4.31 and a dividend yield of 1.35%. It has gained 12.65% over the past year and lost 8.58% year to date.

Amazon.com

The firm upped its stake in Amazon.com ( AMZN, Financial) by 2,446.37% for a total of 127,624 shares, adding 1.64% to the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares changed hands for an average price of $3,427.48.

Amazon is a multinational e-commerce giant based in Seattle. Its vast network allows it to deliver many products to customers within one or two days, giving it tremendous pricing power. The company also has cloud computing, digital streaming, artificial intelligence and other tech operations.

On Feb. 18, shares of Amazon closed at $3,052.03 apiece for a market cap of $1.55 trillion. The GF Value Line rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 on the back of a strong Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and an interest coverage ratio of 13.75. Its profitability rating is 8 out of 10, with a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 25.1% and a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of 37%.

Twitter

Cohen’s firm sold out of its 4,537,242-share stake in Twitter ( TWTR, Financial), which previously accounted for 1.21% of the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.61 each during the quarter.

Twitter is a popular microblogging social network founded by Jack Dorsey in 2006. The company derives the majority of its revenue from selling advertisements to businesses and other entities, though it has globally banned political ad content on its platform.

On Feb. 18, shares of Twitter closed at $34.32 apiece for a market cap of $27.48 billion. The GF Value Line rates the stock as significantly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.15 and Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 show good balance sheet health. Its profitability rating is 4 out of 10; the return on invested capital is typically lower than the weighted average cost of capital, indicating the company is not creating value for shareholders.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the firm held common stock shares in 1,044 companies valued at a total of $24.82 billion. The turnover for the quarter was 43%.

The top holding was the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF with 1.83% of the equity portfolio, followed by Amazon with 1.71% and Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG, Financial) with 0.99%.

In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in health care, technology and consumer cyclical.