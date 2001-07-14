Compass Minerals to Participate in Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference on Thursday, March 3, 2022. This conference is being held virtually.

The following members of the senior management team will participate in one-on-one meetings and the company will take part in an analyst-hosted fireside chat:

Kevin Crutchfield, President and Chief Executive Officer

Lorin Crenshaw, Chief Financial Officer

Chris Yandell, Head of Lithium

Ryan Bartlett, Senior Vice President, Lithium Commercial and Technology

The presentation materials will be accessible at the time of the event through the investor relations section of Compass Minerals’ website at compassminerals.com.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. The company’s salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. And its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. Additionally, the company is pursuing development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is a minority owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 15 production and packaging facilities with more than 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Brazil. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

