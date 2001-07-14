C.H. Robinson to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference and the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) announced that the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences: the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, and the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

C.H. Robinson will present at the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference at 9:40 a.m. Eastern / 8:40 a.m. Central on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Ritz Carlton South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

C.H. Robinson will also present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference at 10:20 a.m. Eastern / 9:20 a.m. Central on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

Live webcasts of the fireside chat discussions will be available at investor.chrobinson.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for three months following the live discussions.

