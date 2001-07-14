Albany International Named to Forbes America's Best Employers 2022 List

Albany International Corp. ( NYSE:AIN, Financial), a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2022.

“At Albany we believe our talent is our best competitive advantage and we are committed to creating an inclusive culture of continuous learning and development to support our employees to unleash their fullest potential,” says Alice McCarvill, CHRO and Executive VP of Human Resources. “I am very excited about this special recognition.”

The Forbes ranking is based on a survey conducted by independent research company Statista of 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants are asked how likely they are to recommend their employer and are asked to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation.

The Forbes list includes rankings for more than 500 public and private entities across dozens of industries. The full list of “America’s Best Employers” and more information about its methodology are available at forbes.com.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,100 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005056/en/