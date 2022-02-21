Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Aptiv to Present at Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro, will present at Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, February 24 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Aptiv_Logo.jpg

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE67664&sd=2022-02-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-citis-2022-global-industrial-tech-and-mobility-conference-301486077.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE67664&Transmission_Id=202202211630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE67664&DateId=20220221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus