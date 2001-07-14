Corporación América Airports S.A. Announces Issuance of Local Notes in Argentina

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP”), the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, announced today that Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 (the “Company” or “AA2000”), a subsidiary of CAAP, successfully issued $174 million of dollar-linked notes, in the local market, in two tranches:

$138 million, with an annual interest rate of 5.5%, 5-year grace period and quarterly amortization, starting May 2027. The Company will use these proceeds to fund infrastructure works in the Group “A” airports, within the National Airports System

$36 million, with an interest rate of 2%, maturing in February 2025

The issuance got a local rating of AA- (FIX SCR Argentina)

These issuances complement the various debt transactions concluded last year, which are part of AA2000’s strategy of continuing with infrastructure modernization investments in Argentina, while strengthening its liquidity and debt profile, and demonstrating AA2000 access to competitive sources of funding.

During 2020 and 2021, the Company's operations were severely impacted by the COVID19 pandemic and air travel bans established by the government to contain the spread of the virus. Following the gradual lifting of travel restrictions on international traffic and the re-opening of borders to non-resident foreigners starting November 1, 2021, there was a significant improvement in passenger traffic as a result of an increase in the number of flights and destinations, and higher tourism activity, further supported by strong pent-up demand and the overall improvement of the sanitary conditions in Argentina and worldwide.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world based on the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements relating to our future plans, projections, events or prospects are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Covid-19 impact, delays or unexpected casualties related to construction under our investment plan and master plans, our ability to generate or obtain the requisite capital to fully develop and operate our airports, general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in the geographic markets we serve, decreases in passenger traffic, changes in the fees we may charge under our concession agreements, inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the AR$, EUR, BRL, UYU, or the AMD against the U.S. dollar, the early termination, revocation or failure to renew or extend any of our concession agreements, the right of the Argentine Government to buy out the AA2000 Concession Agreement, changes in our investment commitments or our ability to meet our obligations thereunder, existing and future governmental regulations, natural disaster-related losses which may not be fully insurable, terrorism in the international markets we serve, epidemics, pandemics and other public health crises and changes in interest rates or foreign exchange rates. The Company encourages you to review the ‘Cautionary Statement’ and the ‘Risk Factor’ sections of our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any of CAAP’s other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences.

