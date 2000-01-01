Leon Cooperman's Top Trades of the 4th Quarter

Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio), chairman of the Omega Family Office, disclosed this month that his firm’s top trades during the fourth quarter of 2021 included a new position in Mirion Technologies ( MIR, Financial), a boost to its holding in General Motors Co. ( GM, Financial), a reduction to its holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. ( PFSI, Financial) and the closure of its positions in Alibaba Inc. ( BABA, Financial) and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. ( FB, Financial).

Prior to founding Omega, Cooperman graduated from Columbia University and worked as chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The firm combines Cooperman’s macro view and fundamental valuation in its valuation strategy, although it may focus on market valuations.

Cooperman converted his hedge fund into a family office in 2018, citing that he no longer wished to spend his life chasing the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. As of December 2021, the firm’s $1.99 billion equity portfolio contains 56 stocks with four new holdings and a quarterly turnover ratio of 4%.

Mirion Technologies

Omega purchased 3 million shares of Mirion Technologies ( MIR, Financial), giving the position 1.58% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $10.74 during the fourth quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based industrial product company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include no long-term debt and an equity-to-asset ratio that outperforms more than 94% of global competitors.

General Motors

Omega purchased 260,000 shares of General Motors ( GM, Financial), increasing the position by 53.06% and its equity portfolio by 0.77%.

Shares of GM averaged $58.54 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.42.

GuruFocus ranks the Detroit-based automobile company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins that outperform more than 64% of global competitors despite three-year revenue decline rates underperforming approximately 66% of global vehicles and parts companies.

Other gurus with holdings in GM include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)’s Oakmark Fund.

PennyMac Financial Services

The firm sold 332,328 shares of PennyMac Financial Services ( PFSI, Financial), slashing 86.92% of the position and 1.08% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of PennyMac averaged $66.12 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.81.

GuruFocus ranks the Westlake Village, California-based mortgage lending company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of returns outperforming more than 96% of global competitors despite profit margins and three-year revenue growth rates outperforming just over half of global financial service companies.

Alibaba

Omega sold all 100,000 shares of Alibaba ( BABA, Financial), trimming 0.78% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Alibaba averaged $145.10 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.31.

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a three-star business predictability rank and profit margins outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Alibaba include Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s Daily Journal Corp. ( DJCO, Financial), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Dodge & Cox.

Meta Platforms

The firm sold all 22,000 shares of Meta Platforms ( FB, Financial), trimming 0.40% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Meta Platforms averaged $332.02 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.53.

GuruFocus ranks the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 89% of global competitors.