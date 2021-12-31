GAM Holding AG Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Accenture PLC, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: APP, NTAP, ABNB, BRLT, MAR, TRMB, CHGG, USB, WNS, CVT, INTU, XPEV, UPS, LI, DOYU, MIME, ALGN, CHNG, FST, FTSI, ROG, ARNA, KAII, HAAC, ENPC, VNE, MRNA, ERES, NXU, BOAS, FSSI, ANZU, ARRW, HCAR, PLMI, HLGN, PMGM, SPAQ, SPAQ, SLAC, AAQC, TETC, SPTK, PSAG, ACAH, HIII, TWLV, FACT, TSPQ, FTEV, FRXB, AGGR, MBAC, SWET, HPX, HIGA, TEKK, SCOA, GFX, COOL, CFIV, CRU, EPWR, EPHY, PRSR, ADEX, JOFF, FINM, GNAC, MON, OSTR, NAAC, JCIC, SHAC, MIT, ZWRK, EQHA, TLGA, SDAC,

STX, ACN, AKAM, NLOK, PTON, MSFT, NFLX, PSTG, OMCL, RBLX, FDX, XLNX, GOOS, MYTE, MELI, AMAT, KLAC, YMM, IQV, LULU, CERN, PVH, ON, ZNTE, FRSG, PFDR, SNRH, INFO, AVGO, IMPX, PRPB, LEVI, VIPS, MRVI, FOE, ELAN, PACX, GMBT, MDH, DCRN, PTC, VELO, IRTC, Reduced Positions: FB, GOOGL, NOW, PYPL, ROKU, BABA, MRVL, DBX, JD, ISRG, ADBE, FCX, VEEV, FYBR, TSM, WFC, V, C, CPA, MA, BIDU, VOO, IBN, MRK, HDB, PNM, KEYS, EA, EPAM, YNDX, DADA, SQM, NTES, COIN, LX, GDS, PDD, CVS, MCD, MDT, FTNT, GILD, SBUX, SE, YUMC, IJR, SPG, VWO, CNC, INFY, GLOB, EW, UNH, JNJ, BSX, IWM, PFE, RETA, DXCM, EVH, VRTX, REGN, PACB, TOL, TWST,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Accenture PLC, Akamai Technologies Inc, AppLovin Corp, NetApp Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, ServiceNow Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAM Holding AG. As of 2021Q4, GAM Holding AG owns 344 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 455,100 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,432 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.3% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 732,821 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.32% Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) - 383,895 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.34% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 504,853 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.38%

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 268,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 272,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 135,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 785,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $174.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 77,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 146,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 732,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 318.90%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $321.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 90,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 160.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 383,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 1559.58%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 796,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 534.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 620,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 60,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Outset Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $43.29 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $49.23.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4.

GAM Holding AG reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 48.9%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. GAM Holding AG still held 89,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.3%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. GAM Holding AG still held 30,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 54.48%. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $556.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. GAM Holding AG still held 27,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 58.69%. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. GAM Holding AG still held 53,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 78.24%. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. GAM Holding AG still held 15,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 63.21%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. GAM Holding AG still held 62,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.