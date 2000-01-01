Steven Scruggs Comments on American Equity Investment Life

Also check out:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL, Financial), a leading writer of fixed index annuities,continued expanding its channel distribution to increase sales and made progress on expanding its interest spread. Several strategic relationships were announced during the year which benefited the company in 2021 and we expect the benefits to expand over the next several years.
From Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.