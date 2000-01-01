Steven Scruggs Comments on Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM, Financial), a product engineering and manufacturing company, fell during theyear because of supply chain issues and input cost inflation. The company’s margins suffered, but the company expects a normalization by mid-2022. The company made a significant acquisition during the second quarter of 2021 (Scapa Group) at what we think was a bargain price, however scarcity problems and inflation negatively impacted Scapa’s initial performance. The company has aggressively raised prices and worked through a significant amount of its supply issues. Demand hasn’t been a problem for the company, and as its results normalize relative to the supply/inflation issues, we think the company remains a very attractive opportunity.
From Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.