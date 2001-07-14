Aptar Named One of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. for the Fourth Consecutive Year

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, has again been named one of %3Ci%3EBarron%26rsquo%3Bs%3C%2Fi%3E+100+Most+Sustainable+Companies. Aptar is ranked number 70 for 2022 and this marks the fourth consecutive year Aptar has been included on Barron’s esteemed list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005231/en/

Logo: Reprinted with permission from Barron's.

“We are proud to once again be named one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies due to our continued progress in key sustainability areas such as managing our suppliers and water risk,” said Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “We are committed to evolving our business in a sustainable way and to always doing what is best for the planet, our people and our shareholders.”

The Company’s focus on eco-design of products and science-based targets is aligned to that of its partners such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and many other organizations who are working towards a more circular economy. Aptar is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact and the CE100 Network. Aptar recently received the Platinum level rating in recognition of its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis, which places Aptar among the top 1% of the nearly 85,000 companies rated by EcoVadis across all industries.

This is the fifth year Barron’s has published its list of companies with the highest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) scores. The Calvert Research and Management firm evaluated the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value, then ranked each by how they performed for five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. Next, Calvert looked at top companies in 230 ESG performance indicators including workplace diversity, data security and green-house gas emissions. Barron’s full list of 100 Most Sustainable Companies can be found here.

* Logo reprinted with permission from Barron’s

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005231/en/