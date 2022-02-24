Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call & Webcast: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:30 am ET

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings") ( NYSE:NM, Financial) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company will report results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, prior to the conference call.



A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Holdings website at www.navios.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Holdings Q4 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1. 866.518.6930

International Dial In: +1.203.518.9822

Conference ID: NMQ421

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.283.4216

International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.9033

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Holdings website, www.navios.com , under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:NM, Financial) is a global, seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings please visit our website: www.navios.com .

