Antonetti Capital Management LLC Buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Bank of America Corp, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Tr

Naples, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Bank of America Corp, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Antonetti Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Antonetti Capital Management LLC owns 405 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 460,574 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 114,432 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,600 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 69,278 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 45,410 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%

Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.49 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 36,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.84 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC initiated holding in AeroVironment Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3953.75%. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $104.1. The stock is now traded at around $104.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 418.27%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 50,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 90.27%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 119.22%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 127.19%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The sale prices were between $99.99 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $100.07.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $5.44 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.5.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $55.68 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $56.14.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 35.53%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Antonetti Capital Management LLC still held 9,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.92%. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Antonetti Capital Management LLC still held 6,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 47.3%. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Antonetti Capital Management LLC still held 7,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.82%. The sale prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Antonetti Capital Management LLC still held 3,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 49.92%. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Antonetti Capital Management LLC still held 622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 45.45%. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Antonetti Capital Management LLC still held 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.