Miura Global Management, LLC Buys General Motors Co, Bath & Body Works Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Sells Elastic NV, Visa Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc

- New Purchases: GM, BBWI, MCW, DDOG, AIRS, ONON, RIVN,
- Added Positions: CTKB, SCHW, MSFT, STVN, LUNG, ERII, RGEN, SE, CYRX,
- Reduced Positions: FCNCA, SHOP, NET, CHTR, INMD, LPRO, INSP, DHR, BIO, LBRDK, DECK,
- Sold Out: ESTC, V, PFGC, GDRX, FB, GH,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 220,000 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%
- First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 80,000 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.81%
- Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB) - 3,020,000 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.62%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 455,000 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.00%
- Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) - 1,145,000 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AirSculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS)
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 870,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: On Holding AG (ONON)
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB)
Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Cytek Biosciences Inc by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $20.86. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 3,020,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 455,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stevanato Group SPA (STVN)
Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Stevanato Group SPA by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $16.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,191,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39.Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.
