Miura Global Management, LLC Buys General Motors Co, Bath & Body Works Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Sells Elastic NV, Visa Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Bath & Body Works Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Datadog Inc, AirSculpt Technologies Inc, sells Elastic NV, Visa Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Performance Food Group Co, GoodRx Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miura Global Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Miura Global Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $590 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 220,000 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55% First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 80,000 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.81% Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB) - 3,020,000 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.62% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 455,000 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.00% Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) - 1,145,000 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 870,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Cytek Biosciences Inc by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $20.86. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 3,020,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 455,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Stevanato Group SPA by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $16.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,191,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.