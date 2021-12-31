Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp Buys Silence Therapeutics PLC, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Silence Therapeutics PLC, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Splunk Inc, Marqeta Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Bath & Body Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp. As of 2021Q4, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp owns 348 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lombard+odier+asset+management+%28usa%29+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,500,000 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 13,445,000 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,482,000 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 1,800,000 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 1,030,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $86.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in FAST Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Silence Therapeutics PLC by 480.55%. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.987500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 3,472,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc by 12400.07%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 375,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 184.29%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 784,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in GXO Logistics Inc by 103.08%. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 60,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 146.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 148,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68.