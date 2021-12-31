Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp Buys Silence Therapeutics PLC, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: IWN, SPLK, MQ, WIX, ZEN, FST, CIEN, QCOM, PINS, CERN, CLF, FPAC, FPAC, WMT, MIME, BGSX, EPAY, MCFE, GTPA, NPTN, PMGM, ARRW, LEN, TJX, VII, KLAQ, GPAC, SWET, OCAX, DNZ, CSTA, NRAC, TBCP, CPUH, COVA, PICC, LGAC, NDAC, AMPI, RXRA, FRSG, SBII, GTPB, FVIV, JATT, ACN, KMX, DE, DLTR, ETD, IHG, IPG, JACK, JNJ, MDC, PHM, TPX, URI, WBA, WCN, WM, EBAY, CROX, ALGT, CHTR, CPRI, CABO, ATUS, DBX, ACI, WOOF, POSH, PLTK, COIN, EOCW, JOBS, CAL, PLCE, DBI, OMC, PEP, SIG, V, ZG, MUSA, SHOP, WOW, SPOT, FTDR, MNTV, HIMS, SVFA, COUR, SQSP, ORIA, TOST, ADP, BZH, DXLG, COLM, DEO, DDS, ICE, KIRK, MGA, PG, SBUX, TRI, WW, WWE, KDP, CHGG, JD, BABA, ETSY, PYPL, OLLI, SMAR, DOCU, BJ, FTCH, FOXA, FSLY, GO, REAL, EAR, DRVN, GGPI, NLS,
- Added Positions: SLN, IWF, KD, ZNGA, GXO, RADI, MAXR, AMZN, PLAN, BLDR, TGNA, BLDP, TWTR, MU, VRT, EFG, HMHC, ATAQ, SONO, MSFT, FIVE, LAUR, SAVE, WTW, BARK, SCVL, AZRE, DOCN, OPCH, AAPL, NKE, CELU, ADBE, HTOO, ALLY, EHTH, ODP,
- Reduced Positions: GT, BBWI, T, BILL, DASH, SNAP, NOW, H, GOOGL, MA, VSCO, CI, BMY, PLUG, DIS, CNDT, MGI, DBRG, ASO, BURL, F, DAL, ULTA, FB, MCD, MEG, TMHC, XLNX, AGO, AZPN, ETWO, TVTY, NMIH, CNR, LOW, PSFE, AXL,
- Sold Out: IWO, IWD, VRTX, HUN, LYV, AFRM, EXPE, SNOW, TEAM, CRM, DDOG, BG, OC, GM, CLDR, NKLA, AMD, ADI, CSOD, PAGS, FLEX, HLT, STMP, KSU, IBM, DISCK, UBER, BGSX.U, JXN, FE, HRC, FIVN, CCO, MDLA, TCACU, GTPAU, PMGMU, MACQU, ARRWU, APA, VIIAU, KLAQU, SWETU, GPACU, GPACU, OCAXU, CSTA.U, NRACU, TBCPU, CPUH.U, COVAU, PICC.U, LGACU, SCLEU, FSII, NDACU, AMPI.U, RXRAU, ATAQU, FRSGU, SVFC, SBII.U, FVIV.U, GTPBU, XPDI, PFDR, JATT.U, TRIL, MX, GDDY, IRTC, TWND, DNZ.U, ARYD, HUGS, FYBR, ORLY, INOV, FLOW, FMAC, ACII, DNAD, EOCW.U, ONON, ROST, TGT, DG, FMAC.U, SKLZ, SVFAU, ALTU, DMYQ, ORIAU, NE, AEO, BBY, EAT, CTRN, DKS, FL, MBI, SLG, SKX, WEN, VZ, LFMD, PRG, TECK, LL, TRUP, CWH, AAN, JOAN, NAPA, DNUT, GREE,
For the details of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lombard+odier+asset+management+%28usa%29+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,500,000 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio.
- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 13,445,000 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,482,000 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio.
- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 1,800,000 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 1,030,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $86.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FAST Acquisition Corp (FST)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in FAST Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Silence Therapeutics PLC by 480.55%. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.987500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 3,472,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc by 12400.07%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 375,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 184.29%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 784,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in GXO Logistics Inc by 103.08%. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 60,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 146.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 148,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.Sold Out: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68.
