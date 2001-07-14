Illinois American Water's Champaign County Team Winner of Regional Water Taste Test for Third Year in a Row

Illinois American Water’s Champaign County District recently placed first in the 15-County Water Supply Operator Association’s water taste test competition. A water sample from the local Mattis Water Treatment Plant was the winning entry. Water samples were judged on taste, odor and clarity.

This is the third year in a row, and the fifth time overall, in which the local water team has earned this recognition. The team earned the award in 2005, 2006, 2019, and 2020 as well. The competition was not held in 2021 due to COVID-19. In 2005 and 2006, the team was also recognized with the National Best of the Best title.

As the regional winner, Illinois American Water’s Champaign County District team will represent the region in the statewide taste test competition. The state competition will be held next month during the Illinois Section of the American Water Works Association’s (AWWA) Conference, WATERCON 2022, in Springfield. The winner of the state competition will compete in AWWA’s national Best of the Best water taste test held during AWWA’s Annual Conference and Exposition (ACE22) in June. Water professionals across the county will gather at ACE22 where the best-tasting tap water in North America will be declared.

Brian Wiemers, senior manager of operations, said, “We are passionate about delivering safe drinking water; it’s what we do. We take great pride in the product we deliver to homes and businesses every day. Winning the regional taste test and the opportunity to compete on a state and, possible, national level is a testament to our team’s commitment. We’re proud to provide award-winning drinking water to our friends and neighbors.”

