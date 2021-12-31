Power Corp of Canada Buys BELLUS Health Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group

For the details of Power Corp of Canada's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/power+corp+of+canada/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Power Corp of Canada
- BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) - 4,937,730 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Power Corp of Canada initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 4,937,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52.Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03.Sold Out: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of Power Corp of Canada.
