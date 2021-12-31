Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Power Corp of Canada Buys BELLUS Health Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group

Montreal, Quebec, Z4, based Investment company Power Corp of Canada (Current Portfolio) buys BELLUS Health Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, iQIYI Inc, Huazhu Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Power Corp of Canada. As of 2021Q4, Power Corp of Canada owns 1 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Power Corp of Canada
  1. BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) - 4,937,730 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  3. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: BELLUS Health Inc (BLU)

Power Corp of Canada initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 4,937,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52.

Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Sold Out: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.



