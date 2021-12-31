Power Corp of Canada Buys BELLUS Health Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group

New Purchases: BLU,

Montreal, Quebec, Z4, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BELLUS Health Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, iQIYI Inc, Huazhu Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Power Corp of Canada. As of 2021Q4, Power Corp of Canada owns 1 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) - 4,937,730 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Power Corp of Canada initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 4,937,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16.

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52.

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.

Power Corp of Canada sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.