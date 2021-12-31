Whitener Capital Management, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Merck Inc, Sells Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, Texas Instruments Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

New Purchases: IAU, RBLX, CVX, GOLD, FITB, DGRO, PGX, LRCX, TSLA, NUE, SSO, FNDF, CVS, OGN, USFD, VNO, ICE, ENB, CCI, EMF, NS, FEI, XERS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, McDonald's Corp, sells Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, Texas Instruments Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Blackrock Income Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whitener Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Whitener Capital Management, Inc. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,221 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,858 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,111 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,507 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 72,858 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 38,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 326.61%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 16,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 38.34%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 43,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 51,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $250.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 48,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Valley National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $13.9.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 78.64%. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Whitener Capital Management, Inc. still held 14,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 40.52%. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Whitener Capital Management, Inc. still held 5,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 32.21%. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Whitener Capital Management, Inc. still held 7,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 24.74%. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Whitener Capital Management, Inc. still held 19,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 31.33%. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Whitener Capital Management, Inc. still held 10,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 49.09%. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $12.01. The stock is now traded at around $12.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Whitener Capital Management, Inc. still held 13,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.