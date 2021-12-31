Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust Buys Wayfair Inc, Vapotherm Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp

New Purchases: VAPO, ME,

VAPO, ME, Added Positions: W,

W, Reduced Positions: CACC, YELP, GIC, GIC,

CACC, YELP, GIC, GIC, Sold Out: NUS, ADS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wayfair Inc, Vapotherm Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust. As of 2021Q4, Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust owns 8 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 60,562 shares, 39.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.31% Wayfair Inc (W) - 145,302 shares, 26.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.60% World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) - 67,640 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio. Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 138,566 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Yelp Inc (YELP) - 141,660 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88%

Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust initiated holding in Vapotherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 86,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $128.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 145,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $39.79 and $52.18, with an estimated average price of $44.6.

Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76.