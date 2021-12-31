Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust Buys Wayfair Inc, Vapotherm Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp

Investment company Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Wayfair Inc, Vapotherm Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust. As of 2021Q4, Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust owns 8 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PRESCOTT INVESTORS PROFIT SHARING TRUST
  1. Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 60,562 shares, 39.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.31%
  2. Wayfair Inc (W) - 145,302 shares, 26.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.60%
  3. World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) - 67,640 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 138,566 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio.
  5. Yelp Inc (YELP) - 141,660 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88%
New Purchase: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)

Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust initiated holding in Vapotherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 86,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 23andMe Holding Co (ME)

Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wayfair Inc (W)

Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $128.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 145,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)

Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $39.79 and $52.18, with an estimated average price of $44.6.

Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76.



