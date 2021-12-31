Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust Buys Wayfair Inc, Vapotherm Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp

- New Purchases: VAPO, ME,
- Added Positions: W,
- Reduced Positions: CACC, YELP, GIC, GIC,
- Sold Out: NUS, ADS,
For the details of PRESCOTT INVESTORS PROFIT SHARING TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prescott+investors+profit+sharing+trust/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PRESCOTT INVESTORS PROFIT SHARING TRUST
- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 60,562 shares, 39.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.31%
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 145,302 shares, 26.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.60%
- World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) - 67,640 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio.
- Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 138,566 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio.
- Yelp Inc (YELP) - 141,660 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88%
Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust initiated holding in Vapotherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 86,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 23andMe Holding Co (ME)
Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wayfair Inc (W)
Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $128.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 145,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $39.79 and $52.18, with an estimated average price of $44.6.Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of PRESCOTT INVESTORS PROFIT SHARING TRUST. Also check out:
1. PRESCOTT INVESTORS PROFIT SHARING TRUST's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRESCOTT INVESTORS PROFIT SHARING TRUST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRESCOTT INVESTORS PROFIT SHARING TRUST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRESCOTT INVESTORS PROFIT SHARING TRUST keeps buying