Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Apple Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Sells BlackRock Inc, Valero Energy Corp, VF Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Nashville, TN, based Investment company Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Apple Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells BlackRock Inc, Valero Energy Corp, VF Corp, Kohl's Corp, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weaver+c.+barksdale+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc.
  1. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 3,805 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 17,760 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.06%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,417 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) - 13,591 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 22,498 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 13,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 13,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 9,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 25,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 17,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 14813.40%. The purchase prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 55,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 6430.97%. The purchase prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45. The stock is now traded at around $179.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 10,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UGI Corp (UGI)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in UGI Corp by 6076.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 42,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in KeyCorp by 218.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 79,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 120.42%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 11,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 70.58%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $215.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus