Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Apple Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Sells BlackRock Inc, Valero Energy Corp, VF Corp

New Purchases: AVGO, AAPL, DGX, ITW, SCHW, CVX, IPG, EMN, NXST, WBA, MET, BEN, BBY, SNA, TROW, PKG, TSN, SJM, TFC, ENB, BMY, PARA,

AVGO, AAPL, DGX, ITW, SCHW, CVX, IPG, EMN, NXST, WBA, MET, BEN, BBY, SNA, TROW, PKG, TSN, SJM, TFC, ENB, BMY, PARA, Added Positions: OGE, HUBB, UGI, KEY, JPM, GD, MPC, VZ, AES, MMM, PRU, PSX, INTC, AMGN, CVS, T, TD,

OGE, HUBB, UGI, KEY, JPM, GD, MPC, VZ, AES, MMM, PRU, PSX, INTC, AMGN, CVS, T, TD, Reduced Positions: MSFT, LOW, TXN, STOR, OHI, CMI, UPS, CSCO, ABBV, JNJ, MRK, AMP, ORI, PFE, MDT, PFG, AFL, O, LMT,

MSFT, LOW, TXN, STOR, OHI, CMI, UPS, CSCO, ABBV, JNJ, MRK, AMP, ORI, PFE, MDT, PFG, AFL, O, LMT, Sold Out: BLK, VLO, VFC, KSS, EMR, IP, CINF, MDP, MDP, ES, XOM, GIS, MMP, HEP, LEG, ADM, SO, IBM, KMB, PAYX, ADP, ADI, FLO, WU, SON, LAZ, XLK, TRV, EPD, XLV, INT, XLF, ARW, PBF, AN, MAN, THC, AVT, MOH, ACM, JBL, SNX, HFC, X, MUSA, BBBY, RGA, LYV, ODP, RS, STLD, LDOS, CASY, CAR, DKS, GME, GNW, OMI, GLD, AGCO, Y, AFG, DDS, EME, JBLU, JLL, NCR, NVR, OLN, OSK, OI, R, THO, THS, WRB, DAN, HII, CC, ASH, BIG, BC, CMC, INGR, DBD, UFS, THG, KBH, MDU, PII, RPM, TDS, TEX, TOL, WSO, WSM, KBR, SBH, FAF, POST, SFM, SAIC, ATI, AEO, ATO, BCO, EAT, CBRL, CBT, CSL, CRI, CIEN, CLH, CNO, CR, DPZ, DY, TGNA, GVA, GEF, HAIN, EHC, HRC, LSTR, LII, MSM, MCY, ODFL, MD, PBI, POOL, SAFM, SMG, SCI, SLGN, SKX, SWN, SF, TPX, TKR, TRN, KMPR, URBN, VMI, WAB, WOR, ZBRA, AAN, FSLR, BR, CNK, IBKR, AMCX, ACHC, SABR, DNOW, KEYS, LW, AGG, SLV, MDRX, ATR, ASB, BP, BDC, BIO, BKH, SAM, BRO, CRS, CRL, CAKE, CHDN, CRUS, COHR, CBSH, CMP, CNX, CPRT, CXW, CFR, CW, ATGE, DECK, DLX, DCI, EXP, EWBC, ENS, EPC, FNB, FDS, FICO, PACW, FHN, FULT, GATX, GNTX, GGG, HNI, HWC, HE, ITT, IDA, IEX, JKHY, JACK, JW.A, KMT, KEX, KNX, LAMR, LANC, LECO, LFUS, LPX, MKSI, MMS, MSA, MTX, MUR, NFG, NATI, NTCT, NJR, NYCB, NYT, NEU, NDSN, NUS, NUVA, OII, PNM, PZZA, PTC, PTEN, PBH, RYN, ROL, SEIC, SLM, SIVB, SXT, SBNY, SWX, SM, SYNA, SNV, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TCBI, TXRH, GEO, TTC, ACIW, WEN, TRMB, TUP, UMBF, UMPQ, UTHR, VSAT, VSH, GHC, WBS, WERN, WST, WTFC, WWD, WEX, DLAKY, IPGP, TDC, MSCI, FTNT, PRI, SIX, TPH, OGS, KN, CTLT, CDK, SYNH, UNIT, CABO, ENR, VVV, SSO, DDD, ABMD, ACC, BOH, BLKB, CPE, CPT, CATY, CGNX, NNN, ELP, VALE, SBS, OFC, CUZ, DRQ, EPR, FR, HR, HIW, IDCC, IBOC, KRC, KEP, LPL, LNVGY, MANH, MKTX, MPW, MPWR, PNFP, PCH, PB, STL, RGLD, SLAB, SHI, LSI, SUBCY, TTDKY, SKT, TECH, TEO, TR, TRMK, TYL, UBSI, WAFD, RINO, RDSMY, LUKOY, MSADY, BMA, CVLT, DEI, MASI, OGZPY, BTLCY, HLDCY, GZPFY, SBRCY, CSUAY, FSUGY, COR, TGOPY, SBRA, SSREY, MTDR, GMED, ALEX, CONE, VLRS, JAPSY, UE, CARS, JBGS,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Apple Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells BlackRock Inc, Valero Energy Corp, VF Corp, Kohl's Corp, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weaver+c.+barksdale+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 3,805 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 17,760 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,417 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) - 13,591 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. New Position CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 22,498 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85%

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 13,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 13,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 9,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 25,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 17,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 14813.40%. The purchase prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 55,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 6430.97%. The purchase prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45. The stock is now traded at around $179.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 10,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in UGI Corp by 6076.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 42,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in KeyCorp by 218.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 79,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 120.42%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 11,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 70.58%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $215.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.