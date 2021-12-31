Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

New Purchases: IVV, VOO, IWM, VV, SFT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Shift Technologies Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Boeing Co, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 129,800 shares, 29.67% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 335,560 shares, 18.34% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 82,000 shares, 17.16% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 367,800 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 67,300 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. New Position

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.67%. The holding were 129,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.16%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 67,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $200.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 45,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.09 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $5.42. The stock is now traded at around $1.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in NanoVibronix Inc by 69.79%. The purchase prices were between $1 and $2, with an estimated average price of $1.34. The stock is now traded at around $0.758000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 248,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CONX Corp. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.82.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.