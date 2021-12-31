Scgf Iii Management Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Sells Elevate Credit Inc

New Purchases: SNOW,

SNOW, Sold Out: ELVT,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, sells Elevate Credit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scgf Iii Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Scgf Iii Management Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $673 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scgf+iii+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 1,988,105 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Scgf Iii Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 1,988,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scgf Iii Management Llc sold out a holding in Elevate Credit Inc. The sale prices were between $2.85 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.38.