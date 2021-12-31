Scgf Iii Management Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Sells Elevate Credit Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Scgf Iii Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, sells Elevate Credit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scgf Iii Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Scgf Iii Management Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $673 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
For the details of SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scgf+iii+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 1,988,105 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Scgf Iii Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 1,988,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT)
Scgf Iii Management Llc sold out a holding in Elevate Credit Inc. The sale prices were between $2.85 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying