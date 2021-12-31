Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. Buys Trinity Capital Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

New Purchases: TRIN, CFG, DMLP, AB, ZION, EQH, ARES, FFNW, FNWB, BCML, FRAF, INGR, SFBC, RWAY, ISTR, MAIN, HTBI, PEBK, JMST, ASML, SHM, FLTR, CG, FB, IVR, MNSB, FNF, PNC, PG, MMP, LSI, IBM, QQQ, HNHPF, GEG,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Trinity Capital Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, Pfizer Inc, CoreCivic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) - 2,457,805 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.88% Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 521,228 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.50% Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 471,886 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) - 544,144 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.73% Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN) - 518,828 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Trinity Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 518,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 77,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dorchester Minerals LP. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $19.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 156,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $45.54 and $56.86, with an estimated average price of $52.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 57,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 44,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $35.43, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $33.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 75,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 94.88%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 2,457,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 236.73%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $18.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 544,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc by 54.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 521,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp by 129.38%. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $7.61, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 604,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Barings Participation Investors by 92.69%. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $14.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 346,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 919.89%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 43,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.67, with an estimated average price of $15.82.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $13.13.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ellington Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $17.74.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.