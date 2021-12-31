Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC Buys LegalZoom.com Inc, The Honest Co Inc, HashiCorp Inc, Sells Dropbox Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Domo Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys LegalZoom.com Inc, The Honest Co Inc, HashiCorp Inc, Compass Inc, sells Dropbox Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Domo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institutional+venture+management+xiii%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC
  1. LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) - 12,940,536 shares, 56.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. The Honest Co Inc (HNST) - 10,396,904 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. HashiCorp Inc (HCP) - 751,880 shares, 18.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Compass Inc (COMP) - 927,720 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.62 and $28.04, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 56.36%. The holding were 12,940,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Honest Co Inc (HNST)

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.8%. The holding were 10,396,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HashiCorp Inc (HCP)

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.55%. The holding were 751,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Compass Inc (COMP)

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 927,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: Domo Inc (DOMO)

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $72.97.



