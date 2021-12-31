Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC Buys LegalZoom.com Inc, The Honest Co Inc, HashiCorp Inc, Sells Dropbox Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Domo Inc

New Purchases: LZ, HNST, HCP, COMP,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LegalZoom.com Inc, The Honest Co Inc, HashiCorp Inc, Compass Inc, sells Dropbox Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Domo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institutional+venture+management+xiii%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) - 12,940,536 shares, 56.36% of the total portfolio. New Position The Honest Co Inc (HNST) - 10,396,904 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio. New Position HashiCorp Inc (HCP) - 751,880 shares, 18.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Compass Inc (COMP) - 927,720 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.62 and $28.04, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 56.36%. The holding were 12,940,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.8%. The holding were 10,396,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.55%. The holding were 751,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 927,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8.

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $72.97.