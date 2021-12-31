Chatham Asset Management, LLC Buys R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, FAST Acquisition Corp, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

New Purchases: FST, RYAM,

FST, RYAM, Added Positions: RRD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, FAST Acquisition Corp, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chatham Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Chatham Asset Management, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chatham Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chatham+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) - 10,927,100 shares, 59.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.59% FAST Acquisition Corp (FST) - 3,997,954 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio. New Position FAST Acquisition Corp (FST.WS) - 8,219,248 shares, 15.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) - 2,131,981 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

Chatham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FAST Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.5%. The holding were 3,997,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chatham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.46. The stock is now traded at around $5.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 2,131,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chatham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co by 54.59%. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.86%. The holding were 10,927,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.