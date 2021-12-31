Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc Buys CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $768 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+hill+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) - 53,082,833 shares, 78.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) - 15,163,940 shares, 21.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS)

Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 78.76%. The holding were 53,082,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN)

Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.24%. The holding were 15,163,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus