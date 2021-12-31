Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc Buys CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp

For the details of OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+hill+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) - 53,082,833 shares, 78.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) - 15,163,940 shares, 21.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 78.76%. The holding were 53,082,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN)
Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.24%. The holding were 15,163,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.
