Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc Buys CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp

New Purchases: CCCS, HLMN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $768 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) - 53,082,833 shares, 78.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) - 15,163,940 shares, 21.24% of the total portfolio. New Position

Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 78.76%. The holding were 53,082,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.24%. The holding were 15,163,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.