Westerly Capital Management, Llc Buys Hudson Technologies Inc, Harte-Hanks Inc, Everbridge Inc, Sells A10 Networks Inc, , Booking Holdings Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hudson Technologies Inc, Harte-Hanks Inc, Everbridge Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Blackbaud Inc, sells A10 Networks Inc, , Booking Holdings Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Model N Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westerly Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Westerly Capital Management, Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) - 2,160,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Harte-Hanks Inc (HHS) - 1,181,000 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Everbridge Inc (EVBG) - 95,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 75,000 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) - 70,000 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position

Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hudson Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 2,160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Harte-Hanks Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.95 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 1,181,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackbaud Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.61 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $77.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $214.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Northwest Pipe Co by 77.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in A10 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $26.41 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.16.

Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.