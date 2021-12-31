Westerly Capital Management, Llc Buys Hudson Technologies Inc, Harte-Hanks Inc, Everbridge Inc, Sells A10 Networks Inc, , Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: HDSN, HHS, EVBG, SMAR, BLKB, WDAY, IAC, CSCO, ATVI, FARO, CSGS, GWRE, SCOR, DXC, INTC, WDC, QNST, PDFS, VECO, LPSN, EGAN, IVAC, XPER, EQIX, MNTV, SPLK, TWTR, JCIC, KIND, ASAN, XM, HIPO, GENI, CCHWF, DOMA, VRNOF, CGNT, CGNT, ANGI, FINM, VIAV,
- Added Positions: NWPX,
- Reduced Positions: RNG, MRVL, GLW,
- Sold Out: ATEN, CSOD, BKNG, AKAM, MODN, WIX, AEHR, CRM, TCS, LLNW, AMAT, UCTT, RELL,
- Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) - 2,160,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Harte-Hanks Inc (HHS) - 1,181,000 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Everbridge Inc (EVBG) - 95,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 75,000 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) - 70,000 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hudson Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 2,160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Harte-Hanks Inc (HHS)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Harte-Hanks Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.95 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 1,181,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackbaud Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.61 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $77.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $214.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Northwest Pipe Co by 77.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in A10 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.Sold Out: Model N Inc (MODN)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $26.41 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.16.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Westerly Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.
